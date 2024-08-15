US Presidential Election | FT: Harris puts ten times more money into digital advertising than Trump

US presidential election|Trump’s investment in digital advertising is markedly different from his previous presidential campaign.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Kamala Harris has spent 10 times more money on advertising than Donald Trump. Harris has spent $57 million on Google and Meta ads. Trump’s investment in digital advertising differs significantly from his previous presidential campaign. Harris’s campaign ads are seen almost twice as often by women as by men.

Democrats presidential candidate Terrible Harris has spent ten times more money on digital advertising than the Republican candidate so far Donald Trumpreported the economic newspaper Financial Times.

Since July 21, Harris has spent a total of 57 million dollars on the ads of the tech giant Google and Meta, while Trump has spent only 5.6 million dollars.

Recent surveys have put Harris on par with or ahead of Trump in several states.

Although Harris has invested a decent amount in digital advertising, traditional media dominates his campaign spending. In that area too, Harris beats Trump’s budget.

The campaign’s ads are seen almost twice as often by women as by men, reports the Financial Times.

According to the newspaper it appears that Trump’s campaign is markedly different from his previous presidential campaign four years ago. Trump now leans more heavily on traditional media.

In his campaign four years ago, Trump had spent $91 million on digital advertising at this stage of the race. Throughout his 2020 campaign, he spent $275 million on Facebook and Google advertising.

The marketing experts interviewed by FT wonder about the change in Trump’s campaign advertising. In addition to attracting voters, digital advertising is an important channel for collecting campaign funding.

Harris also spends more money on advertising in digital streaming services such as Netflix and Internet-connected TV services.

Trump, on the other hand, has spent more than $700,000 on advertising on the X messaging service. Service owner Elon Musk supports Trump for president. This week the two met in the broadcast of the platform.

According to the FT, Trump’s legal costs have eaten up about a sixth of his budget so far, leaving him with less money for advertising as well.

The current presidential election battle is rumored to be the richest in history.