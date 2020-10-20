During their first debate, on September 30, Donald Trump interrupted his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, 71 times. The latter had interrupted him 22 times.

The objective: to avoid a new cacophony, and to allow a more serene debate within two weeks of the American presidential election. Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s microphones will be muted when they do not have the floor on Thursday, during their second and last debate, the American commission responsible for these debates announced on Monday, October 19.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden, along with US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, will have two minutes to answer questions from the moderator. During this speaking time, the microphone of the one supposed to listen will be cut. Once both candidates have used these two minutes, an open discussion will be possible, this time with both microphones open.

“It is the wish of the committee that the candidates be respectful of their respective speaking time, which will advance the public debate for the benefit of the spectators”, the commission said in a statement. One way not to find the cacophony that reigned during the first duel between the two candidates, on September 30.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien reacted strongly to the move. “President Trump is keen to debate Joe Biden, whatever last minute changes decided by a biased committee, in a last ditch attempt to provide an advantage to his favorite candidate.”, he said in a statement.

According to Bill Stepien, President Trump intends to discuss the affairs of Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, as he now does regularly, two weeks before the election. “If the media doesn’t ask Joe Biden these questions, the president will, and there will be no escape for Biden.”, said the president’s campaign manager.

The two candidates were to debate again on Thursday, but the committee had imposed a video-conference debate after the US president tested positive for Covid-19. This format was immediately rejected by Donald Trump. The two men then held separate meetings, broadcast on television channels.