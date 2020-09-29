On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday (French time), the two candidates for the White House will face each other for the first time. The coronavirus, the appointment of a judge to the Supreme Court, and the tax situation of Donald Trump should be mentioned in particular.

After months of invective, the hour of face-to-face has arrived. Donald Trump and Joe Biden meet on Tuesday, September 29, for a first debate organized 35 days before an American presidential election under very high tension. If their impact on the ballot often remains limited, these meetings are highlights of the electoral campaign, since the first televised tête-à-tête organized 60 years ago in Chicago between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon .

Franceinfo looks back on the organization of this meeting.

1 Where and under what conditions is it organized?

The pair will debate in Cleveland, Ohio, a key state that is likely to tip one way or the other. Their game will last 90 minutes, and will take place in the premises of Case Western Reserve University. Covid-19 requires, no handshake is planned for this duel which will begin at 9 p.m. (3 a.m., metropolitan France time) in front of a small audience of 100 people.

2 Where to watch the debate in France?

The duel will begin at 9 p.m. (3 a.m., metropolitan France time) in front of a small audience of 100 people.

3 What will be the subjects of the debate?

The Covid-19, the appointment of a new judge to the Supreme Court, the economy, racial issues, the results of the two candidates as well as “the integrity of the ballot” will be among the subjects on the menu. After the explosive revelations of New York Times, Donald Trump’s heritage and his fiscal situation should also feature prominently in the potentially explosive exchanges. Each candidate will have two minutes to answer the facilitator’s questions.

4 Who will lead the discussions?

The debate host will be Chris Wallace, a journalist with the conservative Fox News channel respected by both camps. 72-year-old son of CBS cult reporter 60 minutes Mike Wallace, known for the pugnacity of his questions. Less direct than his father to his interlocutors, Chris Wallace does not hesitate to go to confrontation either.

He demonstrated this to Donald Trump in July, on the 24-hour news channel (owned by Rupert Murdoch), however accused of blindly supporting the Republican president. During this exclusive interview at the White House, Trump assured to have “excelled” to a cognitive test according to him very difficult. “Well, it wasn’t the hardest part”, replied the journalist, noting that it was necessary in particular to identify a drawing representing an elephant. He also contradicted the president on death rates from the Covid-19 pandemic, saying “This is not true, sir”.

Donald Trump, he blows hot and cold with the journalist, whom he does not hesitate to criticize on Twitter, believing that he “will never be [comme] his father”. Asked Thursday on Fox Radio, the Republican billionaire said he feared Chris Wallace was “controlled by the radical left” during the debate. “Chris is good, but I bet he won’t ask Joe Biden the tough questions. He’ll ask me the angry questions and it’ll be unfair, no doubt about it.”, he said.

Chris Wallace previously led a 2016 presidential campaign debate between Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a first for a Fox News reporter. He had then attracted praise from both camps for his performance. “My job is to be as invisible as possible”, said the person on Fox News a few hours before the debate.

5 When will the following debates take place?

The other two presidential debates are scheduled for October 15 and 22, respectively in Miami, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee. Separately, Vice President Mike Pence will face Joe Biden’s running mate, Senator and former prosecutor Kamala Harris, on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.