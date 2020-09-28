The American daily publishes an investigation after obtaining the tax data of the billionaire head of state over twenty years.

Donald Trump had always refused to disclose his tax returns, unlike all of his predecessors since the 1970s. New York Times revealed on Sunday, September 27, that the US president had paid little or no income taxes, based on tax data from the ex-real estate mogul. “This is bogus information, totally invented”, replied the Republican billionaire at a press conference at the White House.

Franceinfo summarizes the main revelations of this investigation, which risks electrifying the campaign for the presidential election of November 3 a little more, a few hours before the first televised duel against Democrat Joe Biden, scheduled for Tuesday evening.

1 An income tax of $ 750 in 2016 and 2017

This is the most striking figure. “Donald J. Trump paid $ 750 [645 euros] federal income tax in the year he won the presidency “, in 2016, and as many “his first year at the White House”, in 2017, wrote on New York Times. A ridiculous amount that does not stand up to comparison. “Mr. Trump is perhaps the richest president in US history. Yet he often paid less in taxes than his recent predecessors. Barack Obama and George W. Bush each paid more than $ 100,000 [86 000 euros] – and sometimes much more – in federal taxes when they were in office “, observes the newspaper.

In a tweet, Joe Biden’s campaign team simply recalled the average amount of federal income tax paid by a teacher ($ 7,239, or 6,225 euros), a firefighter ($ 5,283 , or 4,543 euros) or a nurse (10,216 dollars, or 8,785), professions hard hit by the health crisis or by the recent giant fires in the American West.

Teachers paid $ 7,239

Firefighters paid $ 5,283

Nurses paid $ 10,216 Donald Trump paid $ 750 pic.twitter.com/5YE1cbYsBN – Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) September 28, 2020

2 No income tax for eleven years

The years 2016 and 2017 appear to be bad years for taxpayer Donald Trump, since he paid income taxes. In contrast, out of 11 of the 18 years examined by the New York Times, he paid nothing. “He has managed to avoid taxes while enjoying a billionaire standard of living – which he claims – while his businesses cover the costs of what many would consider personal expenses.”, estimates the newspaper.

3 A drawback of $ 72.9 million

How could Donald Trump achieve such a result? Part of the answer lies in a rebate of 72.9 million dollars (62.7 million euros) obtained in 2010 from the tax service, theInternal Revenue Service (IRS), in the context of the economic crisis in subprime. Arguing strong financial losses, the magnate then demanded and obtained the reimbursement of part of the taxes he had to pay in previous years following the success of his show “The Apprentice”. Ten years later, this rebate is still the subject of a dispute between the IRS and Donald Trump. The latter would not have fulfilled all the conditions to obtain it. An audit, started in 2011 and still ongoing, could call everything into question and end in court.

This use of financial losses to reduce its tax bill seems to be a constant in the fiscal operation of the Trump empire. The New York Times notes that its golf courses have lost more than 315 million dollars (271 million euros) since 2000. These loss-making companies allow it to reduce taxes linked to the profit earned elsewhere, in particular on its brand image or its television program.

4 Personal expenses on the account of his companies

Another method used by the billionaire, the support of his personal expenses by his companies. His properties, his plane and even his hairdressing expenses – over $ 70,000 [60 180 euros] for her TV show “The Apprentice” – or her daughter Ivanka’s makeup appear in her corporate accounts. The New York Times points to the example of a property near New York classified as an investment as it serves as a second home for the Trump family. A sleight of hand that allows you to erase 2.2 million dollars (1.9 million euros) in property taxes.

5 Hundreds of millions of dollars in debt

If his candidacy and his victory for the presidential election have allowed some of his business to revive – his private club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, has earned him nearly $ 5 million since 2015 (4.3 million euros) per year – and opened up opportunities abroad – a real estate project worth $ 3 million (2.6 million euros) in the Philippines – Donald Trump’s finances are fragile.

Deprived of the income from his television program, the American president got into debt, in particular by mortgaging the commercial space of the Trump Tower in New York. He must reimburse 100 million dollars (86 million euros) by 2022 in this case, to which could be added a possible refund of the 2010 rebate if the IRS succeeds. In total, according to the New York Times, Donald Trump has personally committed an amount of 421 million dollars (361.8 million euros), to be repaid over the next four years. “If he were re-elected, his creditors would find themselves in the unprecedented position of asking for the seizure of the assets of a president in office”, observes the newspaper.