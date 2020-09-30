Between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, it was supposed to be a debate, but it turned into a rat race. Tuesday evening September 29 in Cleveland, United States, the former vice-president of Barack Obama was often the first to knock. “We left him a booming economy and he caused a recession“, assured the Democratic candidate. Joe Biden even insulted Donald Trump by calling him “Poutine poodle“.

Donald Trump, for his part, did not hesitate to attack the son of his opponent. “Hunter got kicked out of the army, kicked out for cocaine use“, launched the American president. Regardless of the subject, the two men keep interrupting each other. So much so that Joe Biden ends up asking Donald Trump to “to close it“. A chaotic debate in the image of a fractured country.

