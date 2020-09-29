US presidential election First election debate live at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning: all this is promised in HS’s U.S. election observation

HS offers extensive debate tracking, interactive graphics, and reports from the United States through two editors.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper monitors the U.S. presidential election closely and on the ground. From this story, you can read what is promised in U.S. election observation. Election day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

Debates

Republicans candidate Donald Trump and a candidate for Democrats Joe Biden will face their first election debate at 4.00 Finnish time on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

HS displays the 90-minute debate live in the HS application and at www.hs.fi. In addition to the live broadcast, the story includes real-time text-based tracking. In it, the candidates’ statements are translated and explained by a US correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner and Acting of Foreign Delivery. supervisor Petja Pelli.

A commentary from the correspondent on the content of the debate will also be published on Wednesday morning, as well as a video in which the highlights of the debate will be assessed by the CEO and the previous US correspondent Laura Saarikoski.

Trump and Biden meet a total of three times in the debates. Other debate dates are October 15 and 22. The debate on the vice presidential candidates will be held on October 7.

A trip to the heart of America

To Helsingin Sanomat it is important to monitor the elections on the ground and by listening to the voters. During September, the correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner drove the graph Uwa Iduozeen with 4,900 miles of election scales in the linguistic states and interviewed Americans. On the Road to the Heart of America, all six sections of the series can be read at www.hs.fi/usavaalit2020.

Series last part is a pictorial travel diary that summarizes the correspondent’s key findings from the trip.

Two suppliers in the United States

October from the beginning, HS has two suppliers in the United States. In addition to correspondent Berner, an experienced foreign reporter from HS also reported on the United States in October and early November. Pekka Mykkänen, who worked as a Washington correspondent from 2006 to 2010.

Berner and Mykkänen shed light on the debate in the United States and write reports from across the country. The articles address major themes of the election, such as Trump’s success in delivering on his promises, the impact of the corona epidemic, and the dichotomy of society.

Global contributions to the election, such as the fight against climate change and the US-China relationship, will also be addressed.

Interactive graphics

HS stuff is complemented by automatically updated and interactive graphics. They always let you see the latest Gallup situation in each state and the overall picture based on them.

Map graphics can also be used to experiment with how turning different states into Trump or Biden would affect the outcome.

The graphics can be found at www.hs.fi/usavaalit2020.

Podcasts and Youtube channel

HS follows U.S. elections also on Youtube and podcasts.

A mini-documentary on the starting positions of the elections will be published on Youtube on Thursday and the key moments of the election debates will be compiled. Washington correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner analyzes the election situation weekly on the HS News Report podcast. You can listen to it from Supla, Spotify and most other podcasts.

Election day

Election day is Tuesday, November 3rd. Election Day tracking will include a moment-by-article, videos, the presence of two journalists in the United States, and graphics that make it easy to track earnings trends. Typically, a losing candidate has admitted his loss at night or early the next morning Finnish time.

However, there is also the possibility that the winner of the election will not yet survive the night between Tuesday and Wednesday and that the aftermath will last up to weeks.

The inauguration of the winner of the election is scheduled for January 20, 2021.