This is the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the political game of our time for many analysts. Tuesday, September 29 in Cleveland, United States, there will be no handshake and a reduced audience due to the coronavirus. The 90 minutes of this debate are already shaping up to be very tense. In anticipation Donald Trump quipped about his opponent’s career. “He’s stupid. I always knew Biden was an idiot. He has a lot more experience than me. 47 years in politics and me only three and a half years“, affirmed the American president during a meeting.

However, it is Donald Trump who will be expected on his own balance sheet. We are talking in particular about its management of the coronavirus with 200,000 deaths in the United States. The sluggish economy, racial tensions and its $ 750 in income tax should also be addressed. Joe Biden will be expected on his son’s affairs in Ukraine, unproven as it is. Fear of socialism and his 77-year-old age should also be topics for the Democratic candidate. “Americans will see who has the stature of a real President“, assures Jill Biden, his wife.

