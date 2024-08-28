US Presidential Election | FBI: The man who shot Trump was looking for a target for months

US presidential election|According to the FBI, the US federal police, the man who shot Trump in July was an ideologically confused person who did not seem to lean left or right.

of the United States According to the FBI, the former Republican president Donald Trump the 20-year-old who shot in July Thomas Matthew Crooks had been looking for some kind of target for months before he ended up shooting Trump. The news agency Reuters and USA Today magazine.

Crooks is said to have been searching the internet for a long time for a large public event during which to strike. According to the FBI, Crooks had collected information not only on Trump, but also on the Democratic president About Joe Biden and the dates of the Republican and Democratic caucuses.

Crooks shot re-electionist Trump in the ear at a campaign event in Pennsylvania on July 13. Crooks’ bullets killed one person in the audience and wounded two other audience members before he was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

the FBI according to Crooks seemed to have been an ideologically confused person. He does not seem to have leaned politically to the left or the right.

In the last 30 days before the shooting, Crooks had searched more than 60 times for information about Trump and Biden. In the end, he had been “hyper-focused” at a Trump campaign event held near the small town of Butler, Pennsylvania.

Crooks was from Bethel Park, which is about 70 kilometers south of the shooting site.

Crooks first sought information about Trump’s campaign schedule in late September 2023, USA Today says.

The FBI has therefore not established a motive or whether Crooks had accomplices or whether anyone knew in advance of his plans.

“And I want to make this clear, we have seen no indication that Crooks was directed by any foreign entity to carry out his attack,” said the FBI’s deputy director of the National Security Division. Robert Wells According to USA Today.

The aftermath of Trump’s assassination attempt led to the head of the Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle to resign.