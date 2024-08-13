US Presidential Election | FBI: Harris campaign targeted by foreign influence operation

US presidential election|On Saturday, Republican candidate Donald Trump’s campaign team said its internal communications had been partially hacked.

According to Reuters, a journalist from NBC News told about this on Tuesday.

“We have robust cyber security measures in place and are not aware of any security breach of our systems as a result of these efforts,” the campaign team said, according to an NBC reporter.

The FBI said Monday that the investigation was ongoing Donald Trump’s about the alleged hacking of the campaign.

The team blamed the hack on the Iranian regime, but offered no evidence to support the allegations.

The campaign’s statement about the hack came shortly after Politico reported that it had begun receiving documents from an anonymous source that were from within the Trump campaign in July.

One of the leaked documents was a vice presidential candidate From JD Vance and its “potential vulnerabilities”.

The campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that the hacker was trying to influence the presidential election and cause chaos in the entire democratic process.

Reuters has been unable to verify claims of hacking.

Relations between Trump and Iran became tense during Trump’s presidency. At that time, the US killed Iran’s military commander Qassim Suleimani in 2020 and withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

CNN reported in July that the United States had intelligence that Iran had plans against Trump. Iran has denied the accusations.