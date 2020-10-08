The social network wants to reduce the risks of “confusion or abuse” if the results take a long time to be known, due to the greater use than usual of postal voting.

Facebook anticipates the worst. The social network announced, Wednesday, October 7, that all election-related advertising, on social or political topics, would be banned on its platforms in the United States at the close of polling stations on the evening of the American elections of the 3 November.

The Silicon Valley giant, often criticized for its rules deemed lax with regard to political content, made the decision to reduce the risks “confusion or abuse”, according to a statement, while the presidential poll could be very disputed. In early September, the Californian group had already announced that no new political advertising could be broadcast during the week preceding the election.

“We will also withdraw calls to come and observe elections at polling stations when these calls are formulated in military terms or when they suggest the idea of ​​intimidating or controlling election officials or voters.”, also says the social network. Facebook has been regularly adding strings to its bow for months so as not to repeat the trauma of 2016, when the platform was used for massive campaigns, aimed at influencing voters, during the presidential election in the United States and for Brexit in the United States. UK. These operations had mainly been orchestrated from Russia.

Like Twitter and YouTube, Facebook is concerned that the results will take a long time to be known, due to the greater use of postal voting during a pandemic than usual, and that the results will be hotly contested in the meantime. At the risk of violence in the street.

“If a candidate or party announces their victory prematurely before a result is given by major media outlets, we will add specific information indicating that the vote count is still ongoing and the winner has not yet determined “, said senior Facebook officials at a press conference.