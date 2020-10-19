US presidential election Facebook: More than two million ads blocked during the U.S. election

The social media filed seeks to increase control by preventing the spread of election propaganda on its platforms.

Facebook has removed about 120,000 updates from Facebook and Instagram on the grounds that the updates have been deemed to interfere with voting in the U.S. presidential election, Facebook’s vice president Nick Clegg said in an interview with the French Le Journal de Dimanche on Sunday. In addition, approximately 2.2 million ads have been disapproved for the same reasons.

Clegg, who previously served as British deputy prime minister, also said Facebook has added a warning to 150 million updates that contained false information.

American the social media giant has stepped up its efforts to prevent a repeat of the events of 2016. At the time, Facebook-owned social media sites were used to manipulate voters, and traces led to Russia.

Incumbent president Donald Trump won the election.

There were similar problems during the 2016 British Brexit referendum.

“35,000 employees are concerned about the safety of our platforms during the election,” Clegg said in an interview with the French newspaper, according to news agency AFP.

“We have formed a partnership with 70 expert media, including five French media to verify the data,” he continued.

According to Clegg, the company also leverages artificial intelligence to “allow billions of publications and fake accounts to be destroyed before users even report them”.

Facebook will retain all ads and information about their funders and origins for seven years “to ensure transparency,” he continued.

Last on Wednesday, Trump criticized Facebook and Twitter for blocking links to tabloid newspaper New York Post news alleging corruption in a Democratic candidate Joe Biden son Hunter Biden activities in Ukraine.

The day before, Facebook announced it was blocking ads on its platform urging people not to take vaccinations. Facebook justified the solution on the grounds that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of preventive health care.