US Presidential Election | Expert: Trump definitely wants Biden as his opponent

US presidential election|Joe Biden changing to a younger opponent would also be a risk for Trump, whose campaign has prepared specifically for the sitting president to fight.

Democrats debating whether a sitting president should Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, his predecessor Donald Trump has not just started throwing gasoline on the flames.

Biden’s struggling and muted performance in the duo’s first election debate last week raised new concerns among voters about the president’s age and ability to continue in office.

Republicans have usually been eager to underline the age of a Democratic president, especially if there have been signs of it in his public appearances. Despite this, Trump’s election campaign has opposed the idea that the 81-year-old Biden would drop out of the election race.

Rejecting one’s own candidate would plunge the Democratic Party into uncertain waters just months before the elections, but experts who commented on the situation to AFP emphasize that the trick would also be a risk for Trump.

Challenged Trump in the primaries Nikki Haley warned over the weekend that Biden’s replacement could be more lively than this. Haley urged Republicans to prepare for the future.

Trump’s candidacy was confirmed in the middle of the month at the Republican Party Convention. Instead, Biden’s candidacy was scheduled to be sealed at the Democrats’ meeting in August, meaning the party theoretically still has time to change its strategy.

So Both Biden’s and Trump’s campaigns have assured that Biden is not going anywhere.

Trump himself commented after the seemingly fatal election debate that he doesn’t think Biden will leave the race, because none of his possible replacements are doing as well in the polls.

The tone was noticeably different from a few weeks ago. At the time, Trump opined that Biden doesn’t seem to know where he is, and said he doubted Biden would even be nominated in the end.

Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita rated news channel for NBCthat the Democrats would reject Biden only if he decided to voluntarily withdraw from the race.

“He’s not going to make that decision,” LaCivita continued.

“ “Trump and Biden see real advantages in the weakness of the other side.” —Wendy Schiller

Republican Party Campaign Advisor Brian Hughes described that rejecting Biden would be a dishonest move on the part of the Democrats.

Republican Senator from Ohio JD Vance in turn said that sidelining Biden would be an incredible insult to Democratic voters.

Vance may also have his own interests, as his name has come up when talking about Trump’s possible vice presidential candidates.

US President Joe Biden walked into the “Blue Room” of the White House after commenting on Trump’s immunity from prosecution on Monday.

Brown’s the university’s professor of political science by Wendy Schiller among the names proposed as a possible replacement for Biden are popular figures from the midwestern states.

Not only are they younger and more vibrant than the sitting president, according to Schiller, Trump’s campaign also could not blame them for inflation or problems related to border policy.

“Trump definitely wants Joe Biden to be his opponent – just like the Biden campaign always wanted Trump to be his opponent,” Schiller told AFP.

“They see real advantages in the other side’s weakness.”

If Trump stays out of the speculation about Biden’s future, Trump, who has been marred by numerous lawsuits and criminal convictions, will also allow the division of the Democrats to rise to the media spotlight.

“Why would the Trump campaign want to take the shovel away from the Democrats who are digging their own hole right now?” Republican strategist Ron Bonjean told AFP.

“Every day that Biden’s mental acuity is in the spotlight is another campaign day that Trump has won,” he continued.

Trump campaigned in front of his supporters in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Over here so far, there have been no signs that Biden is about to abandon ship and make way for an alternative candidate. Instead, he has spent the last few days convincing his voters of his ability to govern and his chances of continuing.

News channel CNN wrote on Monday that after the event, Biden spent time with his family at the US President’s vacation home in Camp David.

According to CNN, Biden’s family is of the opinion at this point that he should stay in the race.

Democrats according to CNN, there are also no realistic chances of ousting Biden in the candidate selection, unless he himself decides to leave the game unfinished.

The reason for this is that Biden has secured the number of caucus representatives needed for the presidential nomination in the party primaries.

Some of the party’s leaders also fear that the race for the nomination so close to the election could lead to internal disputes within the party, and the Democrats would practically succeed in handing the victory to Trump on a silver platter.

On the other hand, Biden himself has assured himself on several occasions that he is capable of leading, and CNN estimates that the rising stars of the Democrats could be accused of betrayal within the party and their own careers could be threatened if they were to challenge Biden.

It has been hinted at as a possible replacement for Biden Hill magazine including, among others, the vice president Terrible Harris and the Minister of Transport Pete Buttigieg. In addition, the names of the governors of California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Kentucky have been displayed: Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, Josh Shapiro, JB Pritzker and Andy Beshear.