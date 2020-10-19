Donald Trump continues his campaign for his re-election as President of the United States. Loïc de La Mornais, journalist France Televisions, is live from Builder, Georgia. “We feel that Donald Trump is feverish, but beware, we must remain cautious, nothing is played two weeks before the election”, He comments in the edition of 20 Hours of Sunday 18 October. But that the outgoing president is forced to campaign in such a conservative state on the eve of the vote speaks volumes.



“I remind you that Joe Biden has a historic lead since 1936 for a candidate against an incumbent president”, Explains Loïc de La Mornais. Savannah is renowned for being the most beautiful city in the United States. Its sweetness of life hides a heavy slavery past. But even in this conservative state, things are changing and he is gradually tilting to the left, with new generations of voters.

