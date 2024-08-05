US Presidential Election | Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence bot is accused of spreading false information about the presidential election

US presidential election|An artificial intelligence bot of the instant messaging service X owned by Elon Musk is accused of spreading false information about the US presidential election. Musk himself is also accused of the same thing.

Five In their letter, the secretaries of state of the US state demanded the American billionaire Elon Musk to correct its AI bot that was spreading false information about the US presidential election.

Grok, a chatty artificial intelligence bot used by paying users of Musk’s instant messaging platform X, is accused of telling users untruthful information Joe Biden withdraw from the presidential race.

According to the AI ​​bot, the vice president Terrible Harris would not have been able to replace Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee in nine states, as the deadline to run would have closed before Harris filed.

State officials who signed the letter said the information was incorrect and called on Musk to immediately make the necessary corrections to the AI ​​bot so that voters would have truthful information about the upcoming election.

According to the authorities, the false information spread to millions of people on social media.

Elon Musk bought the instant messaging service formerly known as Twitter in 2022. Musk has been accused about reducing moderation in the service, with which the amount of hate speech and false information on the platform has increased. Musk has also invited people banned from there, such as a conspiracy theorist, back to the service by Alex Jones.

Donald Trump Musk, who supports the presidential election, has also been accused of spreading false information himself. Among other things, he has argued that the Democratic Party would allow immigrants to cross the US southern border so they could vote in federal elections, even though they cannot.