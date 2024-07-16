US Presidential Election | Elon Musk promises to support the Trump campaign with 45 million dollars every month

US presidential election|The new support association focuses on recruiting voters in the latitude states.

Billionaire and the richest person in the world Elon Musk says it plans to give about $45 million a month to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Musk’s donations will be directed to a fund that supports a political advocacy group that focuses, among other things, on voters in the Libra states and campaigning for voter registration and early voting.

According to the association, the Democrats have historically had strong campaigns in the states of the balance sheet, including Joe Biden the camp has invested a lot of money. According to the WSJ, the Trump support association America PAC, founded in June, is now planning to do the same.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla CEO Musk announced that he would give Trump his full support after he was forced assassination attempt as a victim.

On Monday local time, Musk also congratulated the messaging service in X just chosen as the Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and praised Trump for an excellent choice.

Back in March, Musk said in Xthat he will not donate money to either of the US presidential candidates.

of the WSJ however, Musk and Trump have met several times in the spring. According to the magazine, Musk is also a billionaire investor By Nelson Peltz with told Trump about the plan to invest in a data-based project that prevents election fraud.

According to the WSJ, Musk and his political allies have met with influential business leaders across the country and tried to convince them not to support President Biden’s re-election campaign.