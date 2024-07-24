US Presidential Election | Elon Musk denies that he ever promised to support the Trump campaign with 45 million dollars a month

US presidential election|The WSJ reported last week that Musk has said he plans to give about $45 million a month to support Trump’s election campaign. According to Musk, the article is a lie.

Billionaire and the richest person in the world Elon Musk denies ever saying he intended to support a Republican Donald Trump’s presidential campaign for $45 million a month.

“This is beyond stupid. I never said I would donate $45 million to Trump – the Wall Street Journal article is a lie! How can I back out of something that never happened!!!??”, Musk wrote in a message on the X service he owns early Wednesday Finnish time.

Musk’s post is in response to another user’s post sharing a screenshot of the financial magazine Fortune magazine from the article. The title of the article reads: “Elon Musk Backs Down on His Promise to Support Trump, Says He Won’t Donate to a Personality Cult”.

Musk refers in his message to the July 16 publication by the US newspaper Wall Street Journal to the article, according to which Musk has said he plans to give about $45 million a month to support Trump’s presidential campaign. HS also covers the WSJ from the article.

According to the newspaper, Musk’s donations are directed to a fund that supports a political support association called America PAC, which focuses, among other things, on voters in the equatorial states and campaigning for voter registration and early voting.

The WSJ article is based on the magazine’s sources. Musk’s initial reaction to the article was contradictory, to say the least. First he commented on the article with a picture, which read “Fake gnus” on the top. The play on words refers to fake news. About an hour later, however, he commented affirmatively X publication that wrote Musk’s turned Democrat president Barack Obama’s from a voter to a person who supports Trump’s campaign with 180 million dollars or 45 million euros per month before the November elections.

Musk denied on X on Wednesday that he would have promised money to Trump rather than America PAC. On the other hand, at least Bloomberg has previously reported that Musk has donated money to America PAC.

Musk wrote in March in Xthat he is not donating money to either the Republican or Democratic candidate.

On the other hand, he gave his full support to Trump after he was the target of an assassination attempt on July 13.