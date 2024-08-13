US Presidential Election | Elon Musk and Donald Trump had a conversation at X – Trump’s slurring caused astonishment

US presidential election|The conversation between Musk and Trump on messaging service X was delayed due to an alleged denial-of-service attack.

World the richest person Elon Musk interviewed a Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States again Donald Trump message service in X early Tuesday Finnish time.

The start of the interview was delayed for about forty minutes due to technical problems. Musk, who owns X, said the problems were caused by a widespread denial-of-service attack.

According to X, at best 1.3 million people listened to the conversation, which lasted more than two hours.

During the discussion, Trump’s speech, which was described as mossy and unclear, aroused surprise on Trump’s internet, according to the US media, among other things CNN.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung answered the surprise by saying that the fault lies in the hearing of those following the conversation.

Trump and Musk opened the conversation by talking about the assassination attempt Trump faced while campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania in mid-July.

Trump said he was lucky when he narrowly avoided worse consequences as the bullet hit only his ear.

Musk, who expressed his support for Trump in the presidential race shortly after the shooting, praised Trump for his courage in the situation.

Trump said he plans to return to the scene of the shooting in Butler to hold a campaign rally in October.

Familiar the Democratic president also accused Trump of his behavior Joe Biden and Vice President Terrible Harris about failure, for example, in border policy and inflation.

Trump also blamed the wars in Gaza and Ukraine on Biden’s account.

Trump also boasted that he gets along well with heads of state such as the Russian president Vladimir PutinPresident of China Xi Jinping and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un with whom he described as “tough” and “at the top of their game”.

Trump and Musk both agreed that the United States needs a leader who appears “tough and scary.”

Musk seemed to agree with Trump on almost all issues during the conversation. His job was mostly to listen when Trump talked about his favorite topics.

Trump thanked Musk for now having the opportunity to speak at length about the topics he wanted.

He also praised Musk, who is known for the electric car company Tesla and the space company SpaceX, for Tesla’s cars and his work in the field of space technology.

Musk also offered to take on a role in Trump’s administration if Trump is elected president in November’s election. Musk offered his expertise in government finances so that “taxpayers’ hard-earned money” is well spent.