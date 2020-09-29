America is eager to attend the great debate that will oppose Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Wednesday, September 30.

The two candidates for the American presidential election will have, on this occasion, to try to fill their own loopholes if they want to convince the voters. Donald Trump will have to apply himself not to be too aggressive or outrageous, so as not to put off the voters of the center and the undecided, who could tip the election.

As for Joe Biden, he will have to keep his cool and not react to provocations, to which he is very sensitive, especially when they concern his family. The Democrat is also a “blunderer” who has not been very good in previous debates. However, the impact of these debates should not be overestimated. Their main role is to comfort voters in their vote.