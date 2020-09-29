The Republican president hopes to stay four more years in the White House. But its program is not very detailed …

Four more years in the White House. This is the goal of Donald Trump, outgoing president and Republican presidential candidate. The billionaire will face Democrat Joe Biden for the campaign’s first debate on Tuesday, September 29. The opportunity for the two adversaries to detail their program for the United States, hard hit by the health and economic crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. But what would Donald Trump’s second term look like? If Joe Biden has posted a comprehensive program detailing his vision for the United States, the Republican has so far been satisfied with list 50 priorities with “few details”laugh at him New York Times*. Franceinfo is looking at Donald Trump’s (fragmentary) proposals for his second term.

On the economy: create 10 million jobs

Donald Trump intended to play his campaign largely on its good economic results. Monday, August 24, assured* as well as before the health crisis, “we were taking a direction never seen before: the fastest growing economy, the lowest unemployment figures in the country’s history”. But the Covid-19 epidemic destroyed several million jobs and the United States entered into recession in the second quarter of 2020, after a historic drop in GDP of 32.9%.

From now on, the Republican is committed to reviving a weakened economy. He intends to create “10 million jobs in 10 months” and “a million small businesses”. Without giving the slightest precision on how he intends to achieve it … Donald Trump also specifies that he wants to expand free zones, lower taxes and repatriate a million jobs from China.

On health: find a vaccine against Covid-19 before the end of the year

Among Donald Trump’s priorities for this second term: eradicate the Covid-19 epidemic, which has left nearly 200,000 dead in the country, according to the count of Johns Hopkins University*. The president, much criticized for his management of the health crisis, undertakes to “develop a vaccine” against the virus “by the end of 2020” and to “bring the situation back to normal in 2021”, without further details on how he intends to achieve it. “We are very close [de trouver] this vaccine, more than most people would like to say “, has he guaranteed* during a press conference, Wednesday September 16. He then claimed that this vaccine could be available from “mid-October”, contradicting the US health authorities who hope for 2021.

Donald Trump also wants to repatriate the manufacture of protective equipment and drugs to the United States and replenish stocks to deal with possible future pandemics. More broadly, the Republican intends to lower the price of drugs and health insurance contributions, put an end to unforeseen hospital bills and “protect Social Security”.

On social issues: defending the values ​​of the conservatives

On social issues, Donald Trump is still just as conservative. So he wants “defend American values” supporting the right to carry firearms, continuing to appoint conservative judges to the Supreme Court, and “protecting unborn lives by all possible means”, a promise that echoes his commitment to anti-abortion activists. The president also wants “American exceptionalism” (a political theory according to which the United States occupies a unique place in the world and has a leading role on the international stage) be taught in school.

While the anti-racist movement continues to gain momentum across the Atlantic and a part of the militants calls for lowering the budgets of the police in response to police violence, the president intends “defend the police”. He intends to hire more police officers and “increase the penalties for attacks on the police”. It also promises “to bring violent extremist groups, such as antifas, to justice” accused by the president of being responsible for the clashes that took place on the sidelines of the Black Lives Matter protests.

In terms of innovations: aiming for the Moon (and Mars)

Notorious climatosceptic Donald Trump did not place the environment among the 50 priorities of his second term. However, it plans to work with other states to “cleaning the oceans”. The American president, however, promises several innovations to his fellow citizens: he wants “winning the race for 5G” in order to establish a very high speed internet network throughout the country, develop national infrastructure and launch a “space force”. The goal: to establish a permanent presence on the Moon and send the first manned mission to Mars for the next four years.

On immigration: maintaining a hard line

In 2016, Donald Trump campaigned on a very hard line on immigration. Four years later, the Republican has not changed lines. He proposes “to prevent undocumented migrants from accessing aid, health insurance and free university” and systematically expel “gang members” who do not have American nationality. He also wants to ban sanctuary cities, which refuse to cooperate with federal authorities for the arrest of undocumented immigrants, and “prevent US companies from replacing US citizens with cheaper paid foreign workers.”

Diplomatically: Bringing American Soldiers Home

Donald Trump wants to continue to put pressure on China, as tensions between Beijing and Washington resumed again in September. The president promises to lower taxes for companies repatriating jobs or factories from China, especially in essential sectors like the pharmaceutical industry. He also intends to hold Beijing “responsible for allowing the [coronavirus] to spread around the world “.

In addition, the president promises to “put an end to endless wars” and to repatriate US troops deployed overseas. It also counts “extend American military strength”, “exterminate the terrorists who threaten to attack the Americans” and “build a large cybersecurity system and a missile defense system”. Here again, the program does not specify by what means it intends to achieve these objectives.

* Links marked with an asterisk refer to articles in English.