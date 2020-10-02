US presidential election Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection could have serious consequences for the election campaign – campaign cancellations canceled, next election debate at stake

The U.S. president is expected to remain in quarantine at the White House at the hottest moment of the campaign.

The United States presidential Donald Trumpin coronary infection could have serious consequences for the continuation of Trump’s election campaign.

In the morning, Trump announced Finnish time on Twitter that he and his wife Melania Trumpilla coronary infection has been reported. He announced that the couple will begin quarantine immediately.

The infection was found at a time when the presidential campaign is at its hottest. The election will take place in just over a month, on November 3rd. According to polls, Trump is an under-respondent in an election in which he is being challenged by Democrats Joe Biden.

On Friday in the morning it was still unclear what Trump’s quarantine practically meant. According to the U.S. Office of Infectious Diseases, quarantine must last 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Infectious Diseases Agency instructions tellthat if the coronary infection remains asymptomatic, you can return to normal life after ten days of a positive result.

If the president falls ill with the covid-19 disease caused by the virus, the impact on the campaign and the presidential election could extend beyond two weeks.

Presidential suite said According to The Washington Post, all political opportunities have so far been canceled.

In the coming days, Trump was scheduled to attend campaign events in Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona, among others. They are all so-called Libyan-speaking states, meaning they have equal support for Democrats and Republicans, and victory can bring plenty of voters.

The next election debate is a Democratic candidate Joe Biden with was scheduled for October 15, 13 days after Trump’s infection was diagnosed.

The committee organizing the election debates had not yet commented on what would happen to the next election debate on Friday morning. After the 15th, Trump and Biden were due to argue on October 22nd.

For reporters in the memories given by the presidential doctor Sean Conley said he had received a positive presidential corona result Thursday night at U.S. time.

“The president and the first woman are doing well at the moment, and they plan to stay at home in the White House during the recovery period,” Conley wrote on news channel CNN.

“I assume that the President will continue to perform his duties without interruption during the recovery period, and I will keep you informed of future developments.”

A White House spokesman stressed that the president is taking the coronavirus seriously and that the White House is following the guidelines of the Office of Disease Control.

Trumpin coronary infection may mean that exposures are more prevalent in the presidential administration.

Vice president Mike Pence has not reportedly been in close contact with Trump’s advisor Hope Hicksin with. Hicks was diagnosed with coronavirus infection before Trump’s infection was confirmed.

However, according to CNN, Pence met Trump on Tuesday in the Oval Room of the White House.

This has raised questions about how many people in the White House administration have been exposed to the virus, and whether the exposure and subsequent quarantine will also affect Vice President Pence.

Pence was scheduled to participate in the election debate of vice presidential candidates with Democrats Kamala Harris in Utah on October 7th.

White the house now has to go through all the possible exposures from the last few days. There are a variety of criteria for exposure, such as how close people have been to each other and for how long.

The exposure could even affect Democrat candidate Joe Biden, with whom Trump took part in a heated election debate on Tuesday. However, it is possible that Biden and Trump were far enough apart on stage, news channel CNN health expert Sanjay Gupta said.

“And I know they came in through different times. They probably didn’t spend time close to each other. But he (Biden) needs to be tested as well. The entire campaign crowd. That is important, ”Gupta continued.

Video summary of the comments of the 1st election debate:

This is how President Trump has commented on the coronavirus over the year: