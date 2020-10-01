Washington: US President Donald Trump has claimed that he won the first presidential debate on Tuesday night against his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The first of three debates for the presidential debate was held in Cleveland, Ohio. A day after the debate, Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, “By all means, we won the debate easily last night.” Both camps have declared victory.

Trump said, “I think he (Biden) was very weak. He was making noise. We won the debate in almost every election that I have fought. If you look at the various elections, we have won every one of them. ”In response to questions, Trump said that he is waiting for the other two debates in Florida and Tennessee.

They should retreat and come forward in time – Trump

He said, “I have no qualms in arguing with him.” I think he wants to avoid arguments. I do not know. He only knows this. “In response to questions about the right-wing group Proud Boys, Trump said he should step back and come forward in time (stand back and stand by).

He said that he does not know who they are and will let the law enforcement agencies do their work. He said, “I don’t know who the ‘proud boys’ are.” I mean, you have to tell me, because I really don’t know who they are. I can only say that they must withdraw, they should let the law enforcement agency do their work. ”

Read this also.

Berlin Patient dies of cancer for the first time in the world, defeating AIDS