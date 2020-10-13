Donald Trump says he is immune to the coronavirus. Impossible for the American president not to use it to relaunch his campaign. But a phrase from the clip uttered by Dr Fauci is controversial: “I can’t imagine that (…) anyone could do moreCompletely taken out of context, these words could lead one to believe that the doctor is talking about Donald Trump. However, this is not the case, he is talking about him: “I’m in the White House almost every day with the task force. (…) So I can’t imagine that (…) anyone could do more.”

No reference to the Republican candidate or his recent contamination, the interview with Dr. Fauci by Fox News having been carried out in March. The doctor was indignant at this diversion made without his permission, stressing that in 50 years he had never supported any candidate.

