US Presidential Election | Donald Trump questioned Kamala Harris’ ethnicity

US presidential election|US presidential candidate Donald Trump questioned the ethnicity of his running mate Kamala Harris at a meeting of the Association of Black Journalists.

of the United States former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump questioned his rival on Wednesday Horrible Harris ethnicity, and compared himself to the president to Abraham Lincolnreports the Reuters news agency.

Trump spoke Wednesday at the annual meeting of the Association of Black Journalists in Chicago.

“Is he Indian or is he black?” Trump asked about Harris at the meeting. Trump’s question elicited squeals from the audience.

“He was Indian for so long and all of a sudden he did a complete turn and became black,” Trump continued.

Kamala Harris’s mother is Indian and her father is ethnically black. Harris is the first black and first Asian vice president of the United States. According to Reuters, Harris himself identifies as both black and South Asian.

Since starting her presidential campaign, Harris has been the subject of constant attacks based on ethnicity and gender. Prominent Republican influencers have urged the party’s representatives to refrain from personal attacks and focus their criticism on Harris’ policies.

Donald Trump participated in a panel discussion at Wednesday’s event. The debate began tensely when a journalist from the ABC news agency asked Trump why black voters should be on his side in the election. Trump is known for his previous racist statements.

Trump called the question “terrible” and “hostile.” He also said ABC is a fake news channel.

“I have been the best president for the black people since Abraham Lincoln,” Trump replied.

A White House spokesperson described Trump’s comments as repugnant.

Trump has improved his election results, especially among the male black population, and he has done active campaigning in areas with a significant black population.

However, Harris’s candidacy may complicate Trump’s efforts to consolidate black voters on his side.