Donald Trump has always believed that his rival, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, had robbed him of the US presidential election. Since then, he has tried absolutely everything to question the result of the vote. On Saturday 2 January, the president contacted the main polling official in the state of Georgia. “Listen, what I’m asking you is this. I want you to find me 11,780 votes, which is one more than the current difference. We have won this state. It’s okay to say that you finally recalculated“, he says.

Even if he is himself elected Republican, the person, Brad Raffensperger, will not accept this request. He replies to Donald Trump: “Mr. Speaker, you have a problem. Your numbers are wrong. “It is not yet clear how the Washington post obtained this recording. But the president’s approach is highly controversial. In 48 hours, Joe Biden is expected to be officially declared President of the United States. Donald Trump called for a large demonstration on Wednesday January 6 to contest this result.