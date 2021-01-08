Friday, January 8, the Speaker of the House of Representatives announced that she was, in a way, putting Donald Trump under surveillance, in particular on the subject of nuclear power. “Donald Trump has one knee on the ground and he has become the man to kill, politically of course. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives and leader of the Democrats, has indeed called a number of senior military officials to make sure he is not going to press the nuclear button.“, reports Agnès Vahramian, journalist for France Télévisions, in duplex from Washington (United States).

“Nancy Pelosi also demands that he be removed immediately. But there are 12 days before the inauguration of Joe Biden and it is difficult to see how this procedure could succeed. What threatens Donald Trump is the rout, it is the implosion in the heart of the White House, where 13 resignations were recorded in the space of 48 hours. Dropped by his own, cornered Donald Trump had to abandon his supporters whom he himself had sent to march on the Capitol“, adds Agnès Vahramian.

