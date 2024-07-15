US Presidential Election | Donald Trump chose Senator JD Vance as his running mate

US presidential election|Donald Trump has said that he will choose his vice presidential candidate from among four candidates.

of the United States former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has elected a senator from Ohio By JD Vance as a vice-presidential candidate for the fall presidential election, according to Trump’s own Truth Social platform, according to news agency Reuters.

Vance’s candidacy was announced on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The party meeting started on Monday.

Trump’s announcement was not expected until 15:30 local time at the Republican party meeting in Milwaukee, i.e. 23:30 Finnish time. The selection was announced a little after ten in the evening Finnish time.

Trump himself named it in a radio interview on Friday four finalists as his vice presidential candidate. They were senators Tim Scott from South Carolina, Marco Rubio of Florida and JD Vance of Ohio and the governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum.

“It’s like a very refined version About the deal,” Trump described the selection process last week, referring to a reality TV series he previously hosted.

The list of Republican vice presidential candidates included Tim Scott (left), Marco Rubio, Doug Burgum and JD Vance.

According to the Reuters news agency, Rubio would have received the information shortly before 9:00 p.m. Finnish time that he had not been chosen as vice president.

Sources from Reuters and Fox News said a little later that Doug Burgum had also been informed that he had not been selected.

According to Reuters, Rubio’s obstacle was at least the fact that Rubio lives in Florida like Trump. The US Constitution prohibits electors from voting for both president and vice president from their home state, so Florida’s electors could not have voted for both Trump and Rubio.

Rubio could have sidestepped the issue by moving out of Florida, but Republican aides said that was too risky for publicity.

Trump’s while he was president in 2017–2021, he served as vice president Mike Pence. However, Pence is not a viable vice-presidential candidate in these elections, as the relationship between him and Trump has been inflamed since Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Earlier this year, Pence saidthat Trump should not become president.

The first day of the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday.

Trump said during the Republican caucus The New York Post in an interview that he considers his survival a miracle. He said he turned his head at just the right moment enough to avoid being killed by the bullet.

Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday local time, his son Eric Trump said the message service in X.

Trump wrote earlier on its Truth Social messaging servicethat he had planned to delay his trip by two days because of the assassination attempt, but said he decided not to allow the shooter or a potential assassin to force him to change his schedule.

A source who spoke with Trump after the event told the Washington Post that Trump reacted to the shooting “spiritually”, which, according to the source, is not typical for Trump.

“He thinks he got a gift from God. He can’t believe it.”