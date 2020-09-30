At this time, the American presidential election remains the most discussed topic in the whole world. The only question in everyone’s mind is, who will be the next president, Joe Widen or Trump? However the first presidential debates which Biden is seen beating. In the poll of American TV channel CBS News, 48 ​​percent people said that Biden was heavy on the trump in the debate. In the poll, 41 percent people said that Donald Trump was ahead in the debate.

Wyden said- Trump is the worst president ever

Biden said that what Trump has been saying here so far is all white lies. I have not come here to tell their lies. Everybody knows that Trump is a liar. The Democrat leader told Trump that you have been the worst president ever.

Both Biden and Trump targeted each other’s family. Biden fiercely attacked Trump during the debate about the Corona virus. Biden said that he was the same (trump) person who was claiming that the Corona virus would be destroyed by Easter. He said that a large number of people died due to corona virus and if smart and fast steps are not taken, more people will die now.

At the same time, on Biden’s allegations, Trump said that you did not want that we should close our doors for China in view of Corona because you thought it was terrible.