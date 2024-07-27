US Presidential Election | Donald Trump appeared in the golf star’s video – fans were outraged by the behavior

US presidential election|Donald Trump and Bryson DeChampeau’s game video has garnered a huge amount of comments.

of the United States a former president running for president Donald Trump has shown off his golfing skills by playing a round of professional golfers Bryson DeChampeau with. A video of the game has been released by DeChampeau On the YouTube channel.

The round of Trump and DeChampeau has got the commentators moving. As of Saturday morning, more than 36,000 comments have been left on YouTube about the video, which was published on Tuesday.

The British newspaper Telegraph reports that Trump’s behavior during the game has caused consternation among supporters. It has been criticized as being against golf etiquette.

In the video, Trump is driving his golf cart on the greens while he is talking to DeChampeau on his course. Greens are sacred in golf. Etiquette includes, for example, fixing the marks on the balls so that they do not interfere with the putting game.

Some users have harshly criticized Trump’s actions in the comments.

“Who does he think he is. Drives like he owns the place,” thundered one commenter.

As far as he was concerned, the comment was so wrong that Trump and DeChampeau were really playing on a field owned by Trump.

His rounds during Trump also remembered to take a jab at his former opponent Joe Biden, who withdrew from the presidential race last weekend. After his punch, Trump asked if a similar punch could be successful from Biden.

During the round, Trump hit an eagle hit by golf pro Teemu Sallinen previously estimated for delivery.

According to him, the swing was peculiar, but it had its strengths.

“However, he brings the bat to the ball from an awfully good direction, which means he can probably hit the ball fairly evenly and straight,” said Sallinen.

Puttia described Sallinen as “unorthodox”, and said that Trump uses more wrists, and the racket does not spin in a terribly straight line.

“But he can be poked very well [palloa] straight ahead. The main thing is that the ball goes into the cup – it doesn’t really matter how you do it.”