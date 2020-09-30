In the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the United States, we see well-lined streets with election signs that have flourished. At number 62 rue Chelton, there is a terraced house. On the one hand there is Matt and Judy, the Democrats, and on the other Katie, the Republican. “One building and two families“, quipped Matt. On the other side of the lawn, Katie votes Donald Trump. The position of the signs is one of the first subjects of dispute between the neighbors.

Another point of contention is the anti-racist “Black Lives Matter” protests championed by Democrats. “For me, they are anarchists who want to divide us. If they could they would take my house and give it to a black American family“Says the old lady. The two families live in two totally different worlds. Katie inquires with Fox News which supports Donald Trump and on the other side of the house, Matt and Judy are followers of CNN, which attacks the President Like America, Chelton Street is divided.

The JT

The other subjects of the news