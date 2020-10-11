US presidential election “Democrats fear to die that he has found treatment at his crown” – HS interviewed Trump supporters who escaped from the hospital in front of the White House

Trump held his first campaign session after being admitted to the hospital. “We love you! We love you! We love you!” the presidential support forces shouted.

Washington

“We we love you! We love you! We love you!”

This is how the enchanted supporters shouted Finnish time on Saturday night when the President of the United States Donald Trump held his first public event after he contracted covid-19 more than a week ago.

Republican Trump spoke to his supporters from the balcony of the White House at an event called “Peaceful Protest for Law and Order”. In his speech, he courted black and Latin-backed voters in particular, the majority of whom vote for Democrats.

“Every day, more and more blacks and Latinos are rejecting the failed ideology of left-wing politicians. Sleepy Joe (Biden) has betrayed blacks and Latinos, ”Trump said.

Trump held an opportunity for law and order at the White House on Saturday. The event was the president’s first since he was told he had contracted a coronavirus disease.­

White a few hundred invited guests were admitted to the southern courtyard of the house. In addition, many Trump supporters gathered a little further away in the vicinity of the Washington Monument to show their support for the president.

One Trump supporter, 71 years old Neil told HS that Trump ‘s illness and recovery from coronary heart disease is a great sign of what kind of leader the United States has.

“He has provided care at his crown. Democrats are afraid to die that he has found a cure for the disease, ”said Neil, who did not want to give his last name and did not have a face mask.

Trump was given several different medicines at the hospital, including a new antibody product developed by Regeneron, which is not yet authorized. According to Trump, his illness was a “blessing from God” because he became aware of “effective care”.

Here is Annikka Mutanen, HS science journalist the story tells, what kind of problems do Finnish experts see in the treatments Trump receives.

Neil had flown in the morning from his home state of Florida to show his support for the president. He also inspired his Virginia friend Scott Knuthin, who waved four different flags in the beak of his cane in support of Trump.

“We have to stand behind our president. He is fighting for us and it is sad to see what he has to go through, ”Knuth, 54, said, referring to the Democratic attacks on the president.

According to Knuth, Trump has handled the coronary crisis skillfully and in consultation with experts.

“We could have lost more than two million people,” he said.

Scott Knuth, 54, thinks Trump has handled the coronary crisis well.­

Trump himself has claimed that without his vigilance, 2.2 million people would have died. About 215,000 Americans have died from covid-19 disease, the highest in the world. On Friday, 57,000 new infections were recorded in the United States, in addition to the previous 7.7 million.

There was a lot of criticism in the media on Saturday that Trump’s Saturday event on the grass of the White House risked the safety of many people. Although those present had face masks, no safety intervals were observed.

In white a ceremony was held at the House on September 26 to celebrate the Supreme Court Judge Candidate Amy Coney Barrettin appointment and where few wore face shield. A dozen people, including Trump and his wife Melania Trump, has since obtained a positive result in a corona test.

Ed Murphy, 64, admires Trump and says he appreciates Trump hosting the event on Saturday.­

A 64-year-old Marylander who admires Trump Ed Murphy said Trump doctors said he could return to campaigning. Murphy said he appreciated Trump dedicated Saturday’s opportunity for law and order.

He wonders why Democrat politicians are buzzing about the corona epidemic, but they don’t seem to be worried at all about the riots ripping the American city.

“People need to stop watching CNN, it’s a communist news network,” Murphy said of a news channel he considers communist propaganda.

“Four more years, four more years! ” shouted Trump’s support troops on the grass of the White House.

A few hundred yards south of Trump Snyderin the family showed its support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Black Lives Matter movement against police violence against blacks.

The children of the family also showed how Trump is perceived by liberals and democrats.

The Snyder family showed their support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.­

“Richard Nixon was the president who became a villain. Donald Trump is the villain who became president, ”the 13-year-old Ethan Snyder said quoting the Youtube video he saw.

A family living in the state of Pennsylvania had just arrived at Ethan’s request: his father Robert had asked what the boy wanted as a birthday present. The boy hoped the family would travel in front of the White House to protest against the president.

“Look now, even children are politicized because of Trump,” Father Robert says.

The family’s 10-year-old daughter Rachel says he cannot understand what is happening in his home country.

“I’m scared and in shock that Trump has even reached politics,” says the girl.

According to Rachel, it is completely unclear whether Trump still has an active corona infection and can infect other people. He and other family members felt Saturday’s campaign event was a completely irresponsible show.

The guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) state that an infected asymptomatic person should remain in isolation for ten days after being found positive. A person with severe symptoms should be isolated for 10 to 20 days after the onset of the first symptoms.

It is unclear to what extent this is the case for Trump himself, who has covid-19, and how expert quarantine instructions have been followed in the White House. At least 36 infections have been reported in the White House, three of which have led to hospitalization.

“He might still infect others, this is crazy,” says 10-year-old Rachel Snyder.

Last opinion polls at the time suggest that Trump’s support would be declining. Nevertheless, about 40 percent of the people still support Trump.

Mother of the Snyder family Jessica, 52, thinks that Trump’s support forces consist of groups of people disappointed in their lives. According to him, it is no longer pointless to talk about a political dichotomy between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservative Republicans.

“We have Democrats, Conservatives and Trumpists. She lives out of people’s anger and resentment, ”says Jessica Snyder.

A couple hundred meters away, the invited audience shouts, “Four more years! Four more years! Four more years! ”

Trump promises them peace on the city streets and an end to the corona crisis.

“It’s disappearing, it’s disappearing. Vaccinations come to the rescue and treatments help, ”Trump says.

Trump continues with full steam ahead and by Monday he has promised a “very big gathering” in Sanford, Florida.