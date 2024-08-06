US presidential election|Tim Walz and Kamala Harris are performing together at a campaign event in Philadelphia today.

Stateside vice president Horrible Harris the presidential campaign has raised ten million dollars since From Tim Walz came on Tuesday morning Harris’s vice presidential candidate, says CNN.

According to a Harris campaign representative, this is one of the campaign’s best fundraising days.

Minnesota Governor Walz and Harris will appear together today at a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after which they will hold their first joint virtual fundraiser.