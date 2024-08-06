Wednesday, August 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Presidential Election | CNN: The Democratic presidential campaign raised 10 million in the first day of Walz’s candidacy

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
US Presidential Election | CNN: The Democratic presidential campaign raised 10 million in the first day of Walz’s candidacy
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tim Walz and Kamala Harris are performing together at a campaign event in Philadelphia today.

Stateside vice president Horrible Harris the presidential campaign has raised ten million dollars since From Tim Walz came on Tuesday morning Harris’s vice presidential candidate, says CNN.

According to a Harris campaign representative, this is one of the campaign’s best fundraising days.

Minnesota Governor Walz and Harris will appear together today at a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after which they will hold their first joint virtual fundraiser.

#Presidential #Election #CNN #Democratic #presidential #campaign #raised #million #day #Walzs #candidacy

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Microsoft Auto Super Resolution Tested by Digital Foundry: Promising Results for the Technology

Microsoft Auto Super Resolution Tested by Digital Foundry: Promising Results for the Technology

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]