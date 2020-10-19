Donald Trump in Washington on October 14, 2020, Joe Biden in Cincinnati on October 12, 2020 (SAUL LOEB / AFP)

A reminder in the form of evidence to start: polls are only polls. What counts are the ballots, and in particular in a few key states: Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Today, just over two weeks before the election, the specialized site fivethirtyeight estimates the probability of a victory for Biden at 87%. But four years ago, the same site gave exactly the same score to Hillary Clinton and we know how it ended 15 days later …

There is nevertheless a big difference with 2016, it is the stability of the polls since last spring: Joe Biden has never left the head of the race of voting intentions, while four years ago the Trump curves and Clinton had crossed paths twice.

This is one of the reasons why we must put it into perspective: it is not at the national level that the election is played out but at the level of the States. You can win the popular vote, like Hillary Clinton in 2016, and lose the election.

Biden is the winner in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin: the three states that offered Trump the presidency in 2016, and even Florida.

US pollsters say they learned from their mistakes in the last campaign. The institutes claim to have focused their efforts on these few key states where the election was sometimes played out by a few thousand votes in 2016, Michigan for example. The pollsters also explain that they have corrected their methods, so as not to neglect Trumpist voters who would not dare to declare themselves. Last important data: the country has been extremely polarized for four years, there is very little undecided so ultimately few voters who can switch the vote to one side or the other.

Donald Trump, for a few days, sometimes evokes in meetings a possible defeat, like Friday evening in Georgia: “Imagine that I lose, I might have to leave the country… “No doubt a joke, but also a way to re-mobilize his supporters.

In Joe Biden’s team, we repeat day after day to Democratic activists that we really should not take victory for granted and that every vote will count by November 3.