US presidential election Black and white flags are fluttering in the U.S. protests with a narrow blue line – that’s all

The line symbol, which respects the work of the police, has taken on new meanings with the demonstrations.

Police violence anti-Black Lives Matter protests have continued across the United States since May. They have sparked protests that have seen special versions of the U.S. flag along the summer and fall. In this version, the bottom of the flag is black and white and a blue horizontal line runs through it.

Its wobblers are part of a counter-movement of the Black Lives Matter movement, which defends the rights of blacks, the Blue Lives Matter movement, which defends police.

Neither is a managed or organized activity unless the president is taken into account Donald Trumpin expressed support for the Blue Lives Matter. The content and symbolism of spontaneous popular movements are changing rapidly, and so has the black-and-white flag with its stripes and by-products.

Thought the police fighting as the “narrow blue front line” of organized society comes from the military side. Initially, however, the line was of a different color: the Highland Regiment, dressed in the British Army in red, defeated the Russian cavalry in the Battle of Balaklava on the Crimean Peninsula in October 1854.

The Thin Red Line of the Crimean War became the Blue Line in U.S. blue-clad troops even before World War I.

In U.S. political discourse, the “narrow blue border” shifted to referring to the police as security of order even between the wars. The concept shifted to popular culture from a television series called April 1952 called The Thin Blue Line.

The series on the daily life of the Los Angeles Police Department was produced by the State Police Department and the Chief of Police William Parkerin favorite child. Parker served as the city’s chief of police for 39 years and gained a reputation as a hard-hitting blind racer.

Originally, the “thin blue line” ran through the black background in the symbolism of police organizations. Black could be interpreted to mean either the anarchy into which society without the police would sink, or the death that the police faced in their work.

Black Lives Matter The movement took its first steps in 2013, and extensive demonstrations under this slogan were seen the following year.

A 19-year-old Michigan student Andrew Jacob followed demonstrations online and in the media. He first saw a blue cross on the U.S. flag at the time: not on the flag itself but on stickers and posters posted online by people who defended the police.

“I guess it hit my eyes just then,” Jacob tells a group of journalists The Marshall Project in an interview. In any case, he refined what he saw as a black-and-white version of the flag with a blue stripe and began distributing it online.

At the same time At the same time, citizens’ concerns about their own and the police’s security increased. One of the frontier was December 12, 2014, when it was a criminal offense Ismaaiyl Abdullah Brinsley assassinated the police Rafael Samosin and Wenjian Liun In New York.

The next tumultuous series of police killings took place in July 2016, four months before the presidential election, in which Donald Trump rose to a surprise victory. A 25-year-old black Afghan war veteran Micah Xavier Johnson killed five police officers and wounded nine on the night of a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Dallas.

The symbolism, which originated in defending the police and remembering the police victims, had already taken its own course before the Dallas shootings. The ticket received a frequently used side dish as early as 2014, when a cartoon from the Marvel company entered theaters Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher.

It once again brought to the surface the character Punisher by a cartoonist Gerry Conway created in 1974 Amazing Spider-Man comic. Punisher, who takes revenge on the bloody villain, first appeared on the screen in 1989 in a film released in Finnish under the name Punisher.

The punisher’s trademark is the same as the Black Mask and Nazi German SS Division Totenkopfin: a stylized skull. It often appears in the symbols of the Blue Lives Matter supporters, often added to the Thin Blue Line flag.

Kurt Kobel unveiled a flag with a thin blue line connected to a skull at a police-backed demonstration in New Port Richey, Florida in June.­

For black and white the blue-striped flag went like a Finnish lion pendant: the right-hand side of the steep line captured it with its skulls for itself.

In addition to some cops and soldiers, including the credit runner QAno and Trump as a credit presenter on Fox channels, adventurous Sean Hannity began to fan the skull in particular.

The forerunner of the blue-striped flag in this field is the flag of the southern states, which years ago became a favorite of friends of white supremacy. In 2017, a black and white stripe flag fluttered along with the Southern flag of the Nazis on a violent march In Charlottesville.

The police supporting products quickly became a productive business. Andrew Jacob, a student who drafted the ticket in 2014, currently runs Thin Blue Line USA, the network’s largest retailer of police-friendly peripherals. The company has condemned the use of the blue-striped flag in conjunction with the flag of the Southern States.

“The flag has nothing to do with racism, hatred or fanaticism,” Jacob tells The Marshall Project. “It’s a flag that supports law enforcement, and it has no politics.”

The cartoonist Conway, 68, who sketched the skull of the punisher in 1974, is also outraged.

“The punisher represents a failure of law and order to respond to the concerns of people who feel rejected by the justice system,” Conway says. Forbes business magazine in an interview. “I’ve always been stupid and ironic that the members of the municipal police have taken possession of something that, in principle, is a symbol of lawlessness.”

From the blue stripe flag is made product with sons. For example, you can order a flag plate from the web with the ninth verse of the fifth chapter of the Gospel of Matthew engraved on the reverse: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.”

For some reason, the first quote from Jesus in the fifth chapter is not worth anything: “Blessed are the spiritually poor, for they are the kingdom of heaven.”