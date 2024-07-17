US Presidential Election | Biden’s torment continues: yet another influential Democrat demands to withdraw

US presidential election|NBC News reported on Tuesday that it had received a letter drafted by the Democrats, which calls for the postponement of the roll call confirming Biden’s candidacy.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden candidacy for a further term was overshadowed from the beginning of the week by gloomy opinion polls and the Democrats’ still cracking lines regarding Biden’s continuation.

According to several opinion polls, Biden would lose to the Republican candidate For Donald Trump in many key states.

For example, a recent one by the Yougov research company, conducted in seven states Gallup’s according to Trump leads Biden in each of them, although in the last election Biden won in six of them: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump last won in North Carolina.

The share of those dissatisfied with Biden’s presidency has also continued to grow, according to the FiveThirtyEight website, which compiles opinion polls from the composition.

On Wednesday An influential Democratic member of the House of Representatives joined the group of supporters of Biden’s resignation Adam Schiff.

Schiff said For the Los Angeles Times that he doubted Biden’s ability to beat Trump and called on the president to “let the ball go”.

Television channel CNN’s according to, an analyst known for opinion polls has also appealed to Biden and his close circle Stanley Greenberg, according to whose analysis, Biden is going to lose the election, and in a way that will cause great damage to the other Democratic candidates.

Greenberg was among others Bill Clinton’s as an advisor to two successful presidential campaigns.

Democrats the national committee DNC wants to speed up the formalization of Biden’s candidacy even before the party convention held in August, so that Biden does not miss out on the voting list for the elections held in Ohio.

At the beginning of the week, there were even reports of early voting starting next week, but according to a message addressed to party members seen by the news agency AFP, the voting will not start until the first of August.

NBC News said on Tuesday that he had received a draft letter signed by 20 Democrats calling for the postponement of the virtual roll call to confirm Biden’s candidacy.

Biden himself has repeatedly vowed to stay in the race and to be fine. Biden says he will only leave if the doctor says he has an illness.

“I think the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom, and I think I’ve proven that I can do things for the country,” Biden said Tuesday in an interview that aired on the CBS evening news.”

Biden on Tuesday called for a ban on the type of rifle used in the assassination attempt on Trump. An AR-15 type semi-automatic rifle was found in the possession of the suspected shooter.

Speaking at a gathering of the NAACP in Las Vegas, Biden said it’s time to ban those guns.

However, Biden also continued to attack Trump and stated, among other things, that Trump’s presidency was “hell for black Americans”.