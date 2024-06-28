US Presidential Election | Biden’s struggle in the debate raised the question of an alternative candidate – HS gathered nine names that have been put forward

US presidential election|The question of Biden’s replacement came up again on Friday, when the sitting president fumbled in the first election debate.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Biden’s weak performance in the election debate has raised the question of a possible replacement of the candidate. The alternatives would emerge from Democratic governors and the Biden administration. Possible replacements could be, for example, Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom or Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have also emerged as potential replacements for Biden.

President Joe Biden weak success in Friday’s election debate has raised the question of a change in the Democratic candidate.

In the debate, the 81-year-old Biden managed to strengthen the negative image of himself as old, fragile and struggling. At the same time, the counter-candidate, the Republicans Donald Trump appeared confidently and more restrained than before.

The Democrats are scheduled to confirm Biden’s presidential candidacy at the party convention in August.

In theory, the party could still change its candidate. However, it is believed to be almost impossible, if Biden himself does not decide to withdraw. On Friday, Biden’s campaign team said, that Biden is not going to give up the presidential race. Speaking at a campaign rally after the debate, Biden showed no signs of backing down and vowed to win the next election.

There is no clear alternative to Biden within the party, but after the weak election debate, several different names have been put forward. Potential alternatives arise from Democratic governors and the Biden administration.

HS gathered nine names that have been put forward as potential replacements for Biden as a candidate.

Biden’s Vice President Kamala Harris.

Terrible Harris

As of now 59 years old as vice president Terrible Harris would be an obvious choice to replace Biden.

Harris would have the keys to the presidency in his hands, should Biden decide to step down from the post. However, this would not automatically make him the candidate of the Democrats in the upcoming elections, but he should win the representatives of the party convention to his side, says NBC News.

Harris’s most notable challenge is that he is not particularly popular with the people, and his their support numbers have fallen behind Biden and Trump in some places. Based on the numbers, it doesn’t seem likely that he will beat Trump in the November presidential race.

California Governor Gavin Newsom spoke to the media after the election debate local time on Thursday.

Gavin Newsom

of California governor, aged 56 Gavin Newsom is in betting the most popular name for the Democratic presidential candidate after Biden. There is also a tail popular as a possible candidate in the 2028 elections.

Newsom is known, for example, as an enthusiastic gun law enforcer.

After Friday’s election debate, Newsom did not seem willing to be the new presidential candidate of the Democrats, but showed his support for Biden.

“You don’t turn your back on one performance,” Newsom said According to Politico.

Hillary Clinton was the Democratic presidential candidate against Trump in the 2016 election.

Hillary Clinton

In betting former foreign minister Hillary Clinton the name comes fourth when thinking about the Democratic presidential candidate. However, Clinton is an unlikely replacement for Biden, who in the 2016 election campaign provoked conservatives into resistance and the ballot box in a way that led to Trump’s victory.

Clinton herself presented on Friday, his support for Biden.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

JB Pritzker

59 years old Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker would be a British magazine of The Guardian according to one of the wealthiest alternatives to Biden.

As governor, Pritzker is known for strengthening abortion rights, strict gun control and the legalization of cannabis.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Gretchen Whitmer

of Michigan governor, aged 52 Gretchen Whitmer is known, for example, as a fierce defender of the right to abortion. In 2020, he was one possibility to be Biden’s vice president.

Whitmer had to also the target of a failed kidnapping conspiracy in 2020. The reason for the kidnapping plan was the corona restrictions imposed by Whitmer in the early days of the pandemic.

During the Corona period, Trump also repeatedly criticized Whitmer for Michigan’s strict corona restrictions.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Pete Buttigieg

Younger the generation of politicians is represented by the 42-year-old Minister of Transport Pete Buttigieg. He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and at that time got a surprise role in the primaries after winning the Iowa caucus.

However, the good results did not bring enough national leverage at that time.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Gina Raimondo

As one a 53-year-old trade minister has emerged as a possible replacement for Biden Gina Raimondo, which is considered a moderate favorite. Raimondo has brought up for example, a columnist for The New York Times Nicholas Kristof.

Barack Obama was the president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. Next to him is his wife Michelle Obama.

Barack or Michelle Obama

Last year and at the beginning of the year conservative media cultivated unjustified theoryaccording to which the former first lady Michelle Obama would prepare a presidential campaign.

However, in March, Obama’s representatives denied her husband who intends to become president Barack Obama’s in the footsteps. According to the US Constitution, Barack Obama cannot serve as president after two terms in office. In theory Barack Obama could still become vice president.