uOn the sidelines of his trip to Ireland, S President Joe Biden again indicated a possible candidacy in next year’s election. “I’ve calculated it,” said Biden, according to information from journalists traveling with him, at the end of his visit to the EU country on Saturday night. “We will announce it relatively soon.” His visit to Ireland made him optimistic about what can be achieved, Biden said.

It is the President’s clearest commitment to a renewed candidacy to date, and it is widely expected. On Easter Monday, Biden repeated his usual rhetoric of the past few months when he said he intends to run again.

The 80-year-old has said several times that he intends to run for re-election in the November 2024 presidential election. An official announcement is still pending. Given his age, even within Biden’s own party, there are reservations as to whether he would be the best candidate. Biden would be 81 in the 2024 election, 82 at the start of a second term and 86 at the end.

Ireland visit marked by emotional encounters

Biden ended his visit to Ireland on Friday by addressing some 27,000 people outside St. Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, one of his ancestral hometowns. Irish and Americans are united by an optimistic vision, Biden said: “Even in times of darkness and despair, hope has carried us into a brighter future, with greater freedom, greater dignity and greater opportunity.”

Biden’s visit to his ancestral lands was marked by personal and emotional encounters. On Friday he also met Priest Frank O’Grady, who eight years ago had given Biden’s son Beau the last rites before his death at Walter Reed Hospital near Washington. The President said it was “amazing” to speak to O’Grady. The meeting had only happened at short notice and was more of a coincidence. “It seemed like a sign,” Biden said.