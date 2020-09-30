U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate against former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case western reserve university September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

For the first time, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, September 30, US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden faced each other in a debate for the US presidential election in November.

>> “Shut up”, “clown” and a little politics … What to remember from the first chaotic debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Very quickly, after only a few minutes, we saw the tone rise between the two men. With, in particular, this exchange where Donald Trump does not let Joe Biden speak. The moderator, reporter Chris Wallace tries to calm everyone down, to no avail. The hour and a half that will follow will reflect the early days of the debate, Trump accusing Biden of being the puppet of the radical left, the Democrat replying to him that he is the “Vladimir Putin’s poodle“, a “clown“, a “liar“, the “worst president in American history“.

An extremely chaotic debate without any real background but many personal attacks, with a very aggressive Donald Trump, a visibly ulcerated Biden, who sometimes prefers to ignore his opponent’s protrusions in order to address the Americans directly in front of the camera. “We expected that, explains Walter, met in a brewery in the suburbs of Cleveland, where Republican supporters followed the debate. Trump interrupted Biden a lot, but I would have done the same. Some might think it was aggressive, but he had to defend his record well and everything he’s done for the past three years.

Who won this debate? Obviously, I would say Trump! He has the style, energy and passion of this country!

In truth, none really comes out the winner of the debate, which did not allow to hear the two candidates unfold their program on the substance and on the form. As the symbol of an America totally divided, polarized and on edge 35 days before the presidential election.