US Presidential Election | Biden took the stage again shortly after the difficulty of the election debate

US presidential election|The appearance of Democrat Joe Biden was fumbling and fragile, especially at the beginning of the election debate.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA The first election debate of the November presidential elections took place on Friday morning Finnish time.

Democrats Joe Biden the performance was especially at the beginning of the argument fumbling and fragile. His voice was hoarse and sometimes it was hard to understand what he was saying.

Biden took the stage again already Finnish time on Friday evening, when he gave a speech at his campaign event in North Carolina.

Biden is not going to give up the presidential race, his advisers told the news channel for CNN on Friday. Biden showed no signs of backing down at his campaign event after the debate.

Biden’s the election debate did not progress as hoped, because at about ten minutes into the election debate, he ran into total difficulties.

Biden brought up numbers, but mixed up, for example, millions with billions.

Biden started by explaining about the health care system and how to strengthen it, but ended up continuing with the response to the coronavirus. After that, he broke off his sentence and continued, rambling:

“We are finally beating Medicare [liittovaltion sairausvakuutusohjelman].”

Biden’s performance improved during the debate, but his performance has been described failed. Biden’s campaign team commented that the weak performance was due to the president’s flu.

The video of Biden’s appearance in the election debate can be found below: