Friday, June 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Presidential Election | Biden took the stage again shortly after the difficulty of the election debate

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
US Presidential Election | Biden took the stage again shortly after the difficulty of the election debate
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The appearance of Democrat Joe Biden was fumbling and fragile, especially at the beginning of the election debate.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA The first election debate of the November presidential elections took place on Friday morning Finnish time.

Democrats Joe Biden the performance was especially at the beginning of the argument fumbling and fragile. His voice was hoarse and sometimes it was hard to understand what he was saying.

Biden took the stage again already Finnish time on Friday evening, when he gave a speech at his campaign event in North Carolina.

Biden is not going to give up the presidential race, his advisers told the news channel for CNN on Friday. Biden showed no signs of backing down at his campaign event after the debate.

Biden’s the election debate did not progress as hoped, because at about ten minutes into the election debate, he ran into total difficulties.

Biden brought up numbers, but mixed up, for example, millions with billions.

Biden started by explaining about the health care system and how to strengthen it, but ended up continuing with the response to the coronavirus. After that, he broke off his sentence and continued, rambling:

“We are finally beating Medicare [liittovaltion sairausvakuutusohjelman].”

Biden’s performance improved during the debate, but his performance has been described failed. Biden’s campaign team commented that the weak performance was due to the president’s flu.

The video of Biden’s appearance in the election debate can be found below:

#Presidential #Election #Biden #stage #shortly #difficulty #election #debate

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | Martin separated at home: “It’s strange when I talk to Dall’Igna”

MotoGP | Martin separated at home: "It's strange when I talk to Dall'Igna"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]