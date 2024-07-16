US Presidential Election | Biden let Donald Trump hear his praise: “I’m not going to stop telling the truth”

US presidential election|Applause and cries of “four more years” surrounded US President Joe Biden’s speech in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

of the United States president Joe Biden spoke Tuesday about the civil rights cause at an NAACP gathering in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Biden began his speech by greeting the audience.

“Folks, my name is Joe Biden, and I’m a lifetime member of the NAACP, and I’ve been blessed with a great community to be here.”

Biden received cheers of “four more years”.

The president thanked Biden in his speech Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed the US Civil Rights Act in July 1964. The act ended racial segregation in the US.

“The politics of this country, this moment, is tense. It’s tense now, days after Donald Trump’s assassination attempt. I’m thankful he wasn’t seriously injured. I’m grateful for that for himself and for his family,” Biden said.

He reminded that right now is the time to start an important conversation, because the political rhetoric of the United States is overheated.

“I have made it clear that as president I am responsible for lowering the temperature of this rhetoric. I condemn violence in all its forms. We Americans are not each other’s enemies, but friends, neighbors. We are Americans,” he continued.

According to Biden, the time has come in the United States to completely abandon the use of physical violence.

“Violence is not the answer. The NAACP was founded in 1908 to begin anti-violence activities. We cannot respond to violence with violence, but we must stand against all violence. We must stand against the violence against the presidential candidate in Pennsylvania,” as well as in Minnesota to George Floyd targeted police violence.

Biden reminded that the most common cause of death for children in the United States is related to guns, and the same trend will continue if nothing is done about it.

Biden earlier on Tuesday called for the US to ban semi-automatic rifles like the one used in his assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“These weapons of war must be taken off the streets of America. AR-15s were used to shoot Donald Trump, and it’s time to ban them,” Biden said at the NAACP meeting.

Biden pointed out that “lowering the temperature” of political rhetoric does not mean, however, that telling the truth should stop.

“And I’m not going to stop it. Donald Trump tried to cut taxes on the rich by billions of dollars. It’s not right. We need to grow our economy.”

Biden continued to criticize Trump, among other things, for his claim that the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, was not American.

“He stated that Obama was not born in America, nor is he a US citizen. It says a lot about the man and his character,” Biden’s Finnish.

In addition he recalled that the corona pandemic was particularly devastating for the American community of color. Biden also noted that he knows what it’s like to be a person of color in the workplace.

“I know what work people of color do, for example the Vice President of the United States. The first black president of the United States was Barack Obama, whose vice president I myself served as. I proposed to the United States the first black Secretary of Defense in its history, who by the way is still working. I nominated the first black woman to the Supreme Court. This is all important. It is meaningful. I promise the United States that this is what my administration will look like,” what America will look like.

Finally, Biden reminded that Vice President Kamala Harris is not only “a great Vice President.”

“He can still be the president of the United States,” Biden concluded, accompanied by applause and cheers.