US Presidential Election | Biden and Trump at the same time in Texas: they teased each other about the border situation

The likely rivals for the presidential election arrived at the border on the same day.

in Texas The president who visited the southern border of the United States Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump taunted each other about the border situation, which, as expected, will be at the center of the upcoming presidential elections.

Trump called the border situation a “Joe Biden invasion”. Biden, for his part, stated that Trump should stop “playing politics” with previously proposed immigration reforms.

The border issue is the biggest obstacle because of which the US Congress has not reached an agreement on the aid package of tens of billions of dollars intended for Ukraine. Republicans are trying to make the border issue related to the country's internal politics a part of the support Ukraine desperately needs.

The situation on the disputed border with Mexico has become more difficult, as even what has been called a record number of illegal immigrants have crossed the border into the United States recently.

Known for his anti-immigrant comments, Trump accused those who came across the border of the kidnappings and murders of Americans. Trump spoke in Texas alongside a hard-line conservative Republican, the state's governor By Greg Abbott with in Eagle Pass.

Not enough 500 kilometers away from Trump, Biden spoke at almost the same time, and met, among other things, border control authorities in Brownsville.

The border situation has been described as one of the weakest points of Biden's policy. According to a poll published by the news channel NBC, Trump leads Biden by 30 percent in support when it comes to questions about the border situation.

President Biden listened to a customs officer at the Brownsville border crossing on the day of the defection.

However, the president tried to turn the border situation into Trump's fault. Biden said that Trump is trying to destroy attempts to improve the situation at the border, for example by sabotaging the passage of the cross-party border law, which would increase money and personnel for border control.

The Biden administration's cooperation with Mexico caused Brownsville border crossings to drop by a quarter in January.

However, more than 2.4 million migrants crossed the US southern border in 2023 alone.