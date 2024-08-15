US Presidential Election | Biden and Harris will hold their first joint event since Biden withdrew from the presidential race

US presidential election|The president and vice president are going to talk about their political achievement against big pharmaceutical companies.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Biden and Harris appear together at a news conference in Maryland. The two plan to talk about an agreement with pharmaceutical companies that will bring savings to pensioners. The debate between vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz will be held on October 1st.

of the United States president Joe Biden and Vice President Terrible Harris appear together on Thursday for the first time since Biden announced that he will step aside from his party’s nomination in the November presidential election. The duo will appear at a press conference in Maryland.

Biden made his announcement in July. He is, though Politico still resentful of powerful figures in the Democratic Party who, in his view, pushed him aside.

Part of Biden’s bitterness will come from the former president Barack ObamaSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. In his private conversations, Biden in particular has brought up Pelosi’s role behind the cabinet squabbles that led to the withdrawal decision.

Pelosi “did what she had to do” to give Democrats the best chance to win the November election, Biden said. According to him, Pelosi cares more about the party than about feelings.

Biden’s and Harris, according to AFP, intend to showcase their political victory they achieved against the big pharmaceutical companies. It is the government’s agreement with the companies, thanks to which pensioners pay less for ten vital medicines.

Medicines are used to treat, among other things, diabetes, heart problems and blood clots. With the agreement, for example, older Americans will save a total of $1.5 billion in the first year, according to the White House.

“The vice president and I are not going to back down. We will continue to fight so that all Americans can pay less for prescription drugs and give American families more room to play,” Biden said in a statement shared in advance.

Harris’s and Biden’s first joint appearance can at best be expected to boost Harris’s campaign. It is very possible that the duo will also take a stand on recent polls, where Harris leads the Republican candidate in many places Donald Trump.

On Thursday, we also learned about the fall schedule of the vice presidential candidates, while the Republicans’ schedule JD Vance and the Democrats Tim Walz agreed to a televised debate. The debate, organized by CBS News, will be held on the first day of October.