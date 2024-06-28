US Presidential Election | Bickering about age and crimes – 5 highlights of the debate between Biden and Trump

US presidential election|The age of the candidates, immigration and the war in Ukraine became the topics of the election debate. Biden’s performance was muted.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA The first election debate of the November presidential elections took place on Friday morning Finnish time.

Opposite were the Democrats Joe Biden and Republicans Donald Trump. The election debate was seen on CNN.

It was important for both candidates to succeed in the debate, as only two debates will be held. The next one is scheduled to be held in September.

In this article, HS collects key points about the meeting between the presidential candidates.

Biden’s performance was worse than expected

New York Times (NYT) described Biden’s voice as sounding hoarse at the beginning of the debate. Biden cleared his throat and coughed a few times. His voice improved as the argument progressed, but he also often stuttered and spoke quickly.

NYT White House Correspondent Zola’s Kanno-Youngs according to Biden’s performance was worse than usual, especially at the beginning.

Trump commented after one of Biden’s speeches that he didn’t understand what the president said and claimed that Biden probably didn’t understand either.

NOW your book time spent by candidates speaking and attacking their debate partner. Trump talked more than Biden and also spent more time on attacks.

Debate about the situation in Ukraine and NATO

According to Trump, the United States pours absolutely dirty money into supporting Ukraine.

Biden reminded that American military aid is largely US-made weapons and that other NATO countries also greatly support Ukraine.

Trump is confident that he will end the war as president. There was little justification for the claim. Trump also claimed that the Russian president Vladimir Putin would never have invaded Ukraine in his time.

“Ukraine is not winning the war. It’s so sad,” he said.

While discussing the war between Israel and Hamas, Biden claimed that Trump wanted to withdraw the United States from NATO, which would be destructive to world peace.

Immigration was one of the most visible themes of the debate

The situation on the border between the United States and Mexico is a burning topic of the election, to which Trump turned his speech repeatedly. CNN’s election debate hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash had to urge him to stay on the topic at hand.

As usual, Trump claimed that “released prisoners, terrorists and mental hospital patients” are pouring across the border.

Biden defended his administration’s policies on immigration and the border, calling the border more secure than in the Trump era. He repeated several times that Trump’s border talks are nonsense.

Getting personal was not avoided

Trump attacked Biden’s son Hunter Biden counter by calling him and Joe Biden criminals. Hunter Biden was recently convicted of a firearms offense.

Biden, on the other hand, listed Trump’s criminal charges and convictions and criticized Trump’s morals. Biden also accused Trump of not being able to handle defeat and called Trump a whiner, referring to Trump’s reaction after the previous election.

Both presidential candidates are already elderly: Trump is 78 years old and Biden is 81 years old. Trump justified that he was in good health for his age by saying that he had just won two golf club championships. In his opinion, winning required intelligence and the ability to hit the ball far. This prompted Biden to comment on Trump’s height and weight.

Candidates avoided difficult questions

During the evening, both presidential candidates avoided answering embarrassing questions for themselves and turned the talk to something completely different.

Biden first dodged a question about his age and ended up talking about South Korea instead.

Trump tried to avoid questions about environmental measures and what happened at the end of 2021 about taking over the congress building.

Instead of preventing drug deaths, Trump talked about the threat from China. When asked again, Trump blamed the opioid crisis on the pandemic. Then he turned the speech again to the border, after which he began somewhat unexpectedly to talk about the hostage situation in which an American journalist Evan Gershkovich is imprisoned in Russia.