US Presidential Election | Bernie Sanders announced his support for Biden’s candidacy

US presidential election|It’s time for the Democrats to stop bickering and arguing, Sanders writes in the New York Times op-ed.

Stateside Unaffiliated Vermont State Senator Bernie Sanders expressed on Saturday in his writing for the New York Times in the opinion text that they support the country’s president Joe Biden candidacy.

Sanders writes that Biden is the strongest candidate for the former president and the Republican challenger Donald Trump’s to beat.

“Enough! Biden may not be the ideal candidate, but he is a candidate and he should be a candidate. And with an effective campaign that speaks to the needs of working families, he won’t just beat Trump, he’ll beat him handily. It’s time for the Democrats to stop bickering and bickering,” Sanders writes.

Biden’s fumbling with his words has recently raised doubts about his ability to act as president, and many within the Democratic Party have demanded that he drop out of the presidential race. Biden’s ability to act has been questioned since he was deemed to have failed in an election debate with Trump late last month.

Biden has assured several times that he is not leaving the race.

Sanders wrote that he disagreed with Biden on many issues, but defended the president, whose advanced age has been one of the main subjects of criticism.

“Yes, I know: Biden is old, prone to grumpiness, walks stiffly, and had a disastrous argument with Trump. But this I also know: the presidential election is not an entertainment contest. It doesn’t start and end with a 90-minute argument,” Sanders said.

The 82-year-old Sanders has himself sought the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020.