US Presidential Election | Barack and Michelle Obama annoyed Trump with very strong words

US presidential election|Former US President Barack Obama said someone compared Donald Trump to a neighbor who uses a leaf blower.

of the United States former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama spoke at the Democrats’ party meeting on Wednesday early in the morning Finnish time. Both received resounding and long-lasting applause from the party congress representatives.

Barack Obama was the last speaker of the evening. He began his speech after his wife Michelle by joking.

“I’m ready to go, even though I’m the only person stupid enough to talk right after Michelle Obama.”

Obama said that after working for then-Vice President Joe Biden with him for eight years, what he admired most about Biden was his empathy and decency, and the fact that Biden thought everyone deserved a fair chance in life.

“Over the last four years, these are the values ​​that America has needed most.”

“I am proud to call him my president, but even more proud to call him my friend.”

Next Obama attacked the Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump attack.

He called Trump “a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped complaining about his own problems.” Obama also accused Trump of cultivating “childish” nicknames and conspiracy theories.

“I heard someone compare Trump to a neighbor who uses a leaf blower outside your window every minute, every day. From a neighbor, this is exhausting. From the president, it’s just dangerous.”

According to Obama, Trump sees power only as a tool for his own ends.

In his supporting speech for the Democratic presidential candidate Terrible for Harris Obama emphasized that Harris was not born privileged, but had to work for everything he earned.

“Kamala Harris doesn’t focus on her own problems, she focuses on your problems.”

Harris’s vice-presidential candidacy Tim Walz Obama described as a person who should be involved in politics.

“They [Harris ja Walz] understand that when every child gets a good education, the whole economy gets stronger. When women are paid the same as men, all families benefit. We can secure our borders without tearing children away from their parents, the same way we can keep our streets safe by building trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.”

In connection with his speech, Obama also took a stand to end the polarization that is tearing society apart.

“This approach can work for politicians who just want attention and thrive on division. But it doesn’t work for us.”

The former president ended his remarks by urging people to vote for Harris and Walz for a forward-looking America.

Michelle Obama started his speech emotionally by telling that he visited his hometown Chicago last time to remember his mother who died in May Marian Robinson.

In his speech, he emphasized the importance of hope and people’s opportunities for a good life regardless of their background. In his speech, Obama highlighted Harris’ rise from a middle-class family to the vice president of the United States.

Michelle Obama also criticized Trump in her speech.

“For years, Donald Trump did everything he could to make people fear us. Her limited and narrow view of the world made her feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be black,” Michelle Obama said, referring to herself and her husband, Barack Obama.

According to Michelle Obama, Trump tries to present his “ugly, misogynistic and racist lies” as genuine solutions that will make the lives of Americans better.

At the end of his speech, Obama appealed to everyone, regardless of political background, to defend basic democratic values ​​and “humanity, respect, dignity and empathy”.

Democrats the party meeting will continue until early Friday morning Finnish time, when the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will make her official speech in which she accepts her candidacy.

Harris made a brief appearance to party congress representatives already on Monday. In that case, he thanked US President Joe Biden for his work as president.