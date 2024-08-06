Tuesday, August 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Presidential Election | AP: Kamala Harris has officially been selected as the Democratic presidential candidate

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
US Presidential Election | AP: Kamala Harris has officially been selected as the Democratic presidential candidate
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

It was said that Harris’s presidential candidacy was already confirmed last Friday.

of the United States current vice president Terrible Harris has been officially chosen as the Democratic presidential candidate for the US presidential elections, reports the news agency Associated Press (AP).

It was said that Harris’s presidential candidacy was already confirmed last Friday. Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Jaime Harrison said at the time that Harris had received enough delegate votes to be nominated.

Harris has served as the vice president of the United States to the current president Joe Biden during the reign. Biden withdrew from this year’s presidential election in July.

Harris is expected to announce on Tuesday who he will choose as his running mate. According to media reports, the governor of Pennsylvania is still involved in the race Josh Shapiro as well as the governor of Minnesota Tim Walz.

#Presidential #Election #Kamala #Harris #officially #selected #Democratic #presidential #candidate

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Imane Khelif Case, Maddalena Corvaglia: “If a child identifies with an adult, does he have the right to drive a car?”

Imane Khelif Case, Maddalena Corvaglia: "If a child identifies with an adult, does he have the right to drive a car?"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]