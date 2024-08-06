US Presidential Election | AP: Kamala Harris has officially been selected as the Democratic presidential candidate

US presidential election|It was said that Harris’s presidential candidacy was already confirmed last Friday.

of the United States current vice president Terrible Harris has been officially chosen as the Democratic presidential candidate for the US presidential elections, reports the news agency Associated Press (AP).

It was said that Harris’s presidential candidacy was already confirmed last Friday. Chairman of the Democratic National Committee Jaime Harrison said at the time that Harris had received enough delegate votes to be nominated.

Harris has served as the vice president of the United States to the current president Joe Biden during the reign. Biden withdrew from this year’s presidential election in July.

Harris is expected to announce on Tuesday who he will choose as his running mate. According to media reports, the governor of Pennsylvania is still involved in the race Josh Shapiro as well as the governor of Minnesota Tim Walz.