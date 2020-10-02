US presidential election Age is one of the most obvious risk factors for coronary patients – How much risk is 74-year-old Trump?

Trump’s age is 5-8 times higher in hospital due to the coronavirus compared to those under 30, but Trump receives top care.

The United States with the President Donald Trump coronavirus infection has been reported.

Read more: President Trump said of his coronavirus infection on Twitter: “We will be quarantined and begin the recovery process immediately”

The illness came at a very difficult time for the upcoming presidential election, as Trump has to isolate himself in the midst of the fiercest campaign. However, covid-19 could also be a significant health risk for elderly Trump.

What is the risk of a seriously ill 74-year-old from becoming seriously ill or dying?

Age is one of the most obvious risk factors for covid-19, it is clear.

Statistics show that covid-19 is particularly deadly in the elderly and the poorest of all. For young people, the risks are small.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control, CDC has compared the risk of being hospitalized or dying from a coronavirus in different age groups in its table. A 74-year-old is 5-8 times more likely to be hospitalized than an 18-29-year-old. The risk of death, although still low in percentage terms, is 90 to 220 times higher.

Eight out of ten people hospitalized in the United States for the coronavirus have been over the age of 65, the CDC says.

In Finland, too, clearly more elderly people than young people became ill with the coronavirus and died during the first wave. Statistics from the Department of Health and Welfare show that coronavirus-related deaths are strongly concentrated in those over 70 years of age, but on the other hand, the majority of those who died were older than Trump.

The graph shows coronavirus-related deaths in Finland during the first wave by age group.

Statistics, In the case of Trump, however, both the United States and Finland are only indicative at best. She has the best possible healthcare expertise and technology at her disposal, and her care is undoubtedly planned in advance for safety.

There are also a variety of risk factors for deaths in the elderly that do not necessarily apply to Trump. There are chains of infection and severe co-morbidities that have spread in nursing homes.

Trump has always praised himself for being in good physical condition, although his medical certificates have sometimes been suspected of being embellished in the media.

At the annual health check in the summer, Trump was found to be generally healthy: the president had become slightly obese, but his cholesterol levels had dropped, U.S. media reported USA Today.

Trump is by no means the first infected head of state. Also with the British Prime Minister, for example Boris Johnson, 56, and the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, 65, has had a coronavirus infection.

Both overcame the disease and returned to their duties in apparently good condition. Admittedly, they are significantly younger than Trump.