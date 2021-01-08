While the Capitol heals its wounds and is now protected by an imposing police and military curtain, the American electoral crisis has known, on the night of Thursday January 7 to Friday January 8, a new unpredictable chapter. Donald Trump made a 180-degree turnaround and has now become critical of his most radical supporters. He also said he was ready to leave his seat at the White House, even if he doesn’t do not recognize always explicitly his defeat.

“The demonstrators who took over the Capitol defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who have engaged in acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law: you will pay. I will now focus on an orderly and smooth handover.The outgoing president said. This change in tone comes as Donald Trump appears a little more isolated every day.

