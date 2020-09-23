To preserve the conservative majority in the Supreme Court, Donald Trump wants to replace judge “RBG” before the election on November 3. His Democratic opponent Joe Biden denounces an “abuse of power”.

It is the most coveted chair of the moment. The death, at 87, of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dean of the Supreme Court and icon of the American left, electrifies a campaign for the presidential election already contaminated by the Covid-19 epidemic. The name and profile of the person who will occupy his seat are now at the heart of the electoral battle in the United States. Replace it yes, but when and by whom? “It’s clearly another campaign starting, summarizes Benjamin Toll, professor of political science at Wilkes University (Pennsylvania), we don’t know exactly which direction it can take. “

“Fill her seat!” (“Replace it!”) we chant now in Donald Trump meetings*. It suits him: the candidate president wants to go quickly, very quickly. To maintain a conservative majority in the country’s highest court, the president wants the final Senate vote to be held before the presidential election on November 3. He intends to offer “Friday or Saturday” the name of a candidate to replace the one who fought against several cancers. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has already guaranteed there will be a vote to confirm the nomination, without specifying whether it will take place before the poll.

If all political debates now focus on this appointment, it is because the Supreme Court has a major influence on the development of freedoms and institutions in the United States. It is she who is responsible for ruling, as a last resort, on the constitutionality of decisions, laws and decrees taken in each of the 50 states or by the federal state. It can not only regulate the right to vote and the powers of the president, but also decide the main questions of society, recalls Jean-Eric Branaa, lecturer and researcher at the University of Paris 2-Assas, interviewed by franceinfo.

Debates around the death penalty or the right to carry a gun, for example, are not moving in Congress, but in the Supreme Court.Jean-Eric Branaato franceinfo

The appointment of judges to the Supreme Court is all the more important as they sit for life (or until their resignation). To date, five of the nine magistrates have been appointed by Republican presidents, including two by Donald Trump. By speeding up the appointment process, the current tenant of the White House therefore wants to ensure the Conservatives control of the Supreme Court for years to come.

What revolt the Democrats, who hope to win the presidential election and the Senate in November (and therefore the power to designate a progressive to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg). Joe Biden denounced, Sunday, September 20, “a brutal exercise of political power” and one “abuse of power” from his Republican rival. He even pledged to consult senators on both sides before proposing the name of a new magistrate, if he is elected in November, reports CNN*. “Mitch McConnell and his henchmen think they can impose a Supreme Court judge just 45 days before the election,” also got carried away Progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren* during a vigil in homage to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Saturday. “Mitch McConnell thinks he won this battle. What he didn’t understand is that the battle is only beginning.”

The battle is also being played out in the streets. Abortion rights activists flocked to the Supreme Court just hours after news of “RBG’s” death was announced to keep up the pressure and to remind people of the risks if a new conservative judge was appointed. Purple T-shirt on the back, megaphone in hand, around thirty members of the Naral organization thus strolled along First Street, as if to maintain the pressure.

Washington DC residents of course, but not only. 24 hours after the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, hundreds of people take turns before the US Supreme Court to pay tribute to her. #RBG pic.twitter.com/fEZSHaJUrR – Raphaël Godet (@Raphaelgodet) September 19, 2020

Donald Trump may press the accelerator pedal, nothing is certain, either, in the camp of the Republicans. Their majority in the Senate is not a highway (53 seats against 47) and they must muster 51 votes to definitively confirm the life nomination to the Court.

The plan of the tenant of the White House is already experiencing some cracks: two Republican senators, moderate, have indicated that they do not want the Senate to rule before the presidential election. Maine elected Susan Collins, the first to come out of the woods, believes that the nomination should go to the president who will be elected on November 3. President Trump “has the constitutional authority to appoint someone to fill a vacant post on the Supreme Court and I have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee starting to examine the credentials of his nominee”, she writes. But “out of honesty to the American people (…), this decision of life appointment to the Supreme Court should be taken by the president who will be elected on November 3 “.

My statement on the Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/jvYyDN5gG4 – Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 19, 2020

A few hours later, 7,000 kilometers away, another defection. This time it’s Republican Senator from Alaska Lisa Murkowski who goes even further by writing in black and white that she will not support “the appointment of a judge to the Supreme Court so close to the election”. “For weeks, I maintained that I would not support the nomination of a potential candidate to the Supreme Court at such an early election date. Unfortunately, what was then hypothetical has now become reality, but my position has not changed “, she said in a statement.

These two defections will they be enough to tip the majority? After leaving doubt, Republican Mitt Romney, a great critic of Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that he was in favor of a quick appointment. “I intend to respect the Constitution. (…) If a candidacy is submitted to the Senate, I will vote according to his qualifications”, justified the senator of Utah, quoted by the New York Times*. “We haven’t seen it all yet, warns Benjamin Toll. Every word will count, we can expect anything. A commitment made one day can move the next day. “

It remains to be seen whether the last wishes of “RBG” will be heard. The judge confided to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, that her “dearest wish” would be “not to be replaced until a new president has taken the oath”, according to NPR public radio*. Asked about these words, Donald Trump acted as if nothing had happened: “It came out of nowhere.”

Near. Trump once again dismissed Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wishes, saying her request that the next president fill her seat was ‘too convenient’ and probably came from ‘somebody else’ pic.twitter.com/xjQj3mrqAw – NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 22, 2020

* Links marked with asterisks are in English.