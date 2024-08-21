US Presidential Election | ABC: Kennedy plans to drop candidacy this week, may take stage with Trump

US presidential election|The votes of Kennedy supporters could go a long way in a close race between Trump and Harris.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. intends to give up his candidacy in the US presidential election within the current week, news ABC News on Wednesday, citing sources.

In a podcast interview published already on Tuesday, Kennedy’s vice-presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan told from consideration of abandonment.

According to recent polls, Kennedy would be voted for a few percent of voters. Because the race for the top candidates in the election is so evenly Republican Donald Trump and the Democrats Horrible Harris in between, splitting the votes of Kennedy supporters into new ones could solve a lot.

Sources told ABC News that Kennedy planned to publicly support Trump.

“I’m not confirming or denying that,” Kennedy told ABC News when asked about it.

“We haven’t talked about it.”

Vice presidential candidate Shanahan confirmed in the podcast that the campaign is clearly leaning towards Trump and is considering tactics against Harris. He said he believed that, as a presidential candidate, Kennedy would take more votes from Trump than from Harris.

Sources told ABC News that Kennedy could take the stage with Trump at a campaign event in Phoenix as early as Friday.

Cognoscenti have warned against interpretations that Kennedy voters would end up straight-up voting for Trump.

“They are specifically voters who are fed up with the two-party system and may vote anyway [sitoutumatonta] Cornel West or [vihreiden] Jill Stein“, reminded Professor at the John Morton Center of the University of Turku Benita Heiskanen recently for HS.

Kennedy, 70, is the son of the assassinated former attorney general by Robert F. Kennedy the son of the assassinated former president John F. Kennedy nephew. Like these, he represented the Democratic Party until last year. He has become known for spreading conspiracy theories related to the corona pandemic and vaccines.