US Presidential Election | A victory for Trump in North Dakota – On Super Tuesday, a large part of the electoral votes will be divided

On Super Tuesday, March 5, both major parties will hold their primaries and caucuses simultaneously in several states.

of the United States running for president Donald Trump is about to win the Republican caucus in North Dakota, they say, among other things by NBC News and Edison Research forecasts.

Trump has won almost every Republican primary and caucus so far. His only rival, Nikki Haleywon the first primary of his campaign in the US capital, Washington, on Sunday local time.

Trump's however, the candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections is almost certain. Trump is expected to win every state today on so-called Super Tuesday, when both major parties hold their primaries and caucuses simultaneously in several states.

The division includes a significant part of the electoral votes, which are used to select the parties' presidential candidates at the summer party meetings. On Tuesday, there will be races in 15 states and one territory in American Samoa. In addition, the result of the Democrats' mail-in vote in Iowa will be known on Tuesday.

Super Tuesday's result calculation does not start until Wednesday morning Finnish time.

The day traditionally has the atmosphere of a big political sports festival, but this year it is considered anti-climactic, as the candidates of both parties are already practically clear. Unless miracles happen, Democrats are expected in November's presidential election Joe Biden81, and Trump, 77, rematch.

Correction 5.3. at 10:24 p.m.: Super Tuesday is March 5, not November 5, as stated earlier in the article.